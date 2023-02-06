The Utah Jazz have cooled off after a hot start to the 2022-23 season, and with that in mind, they are likely going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. One player who has become a top trade candidate on the Jazz is veteran guard Mike Conley, who is still producing at a high level in his age 35 season for Utah.

Conley has been a very solid playmaker for the Jazz this season, and playoff contenders looking for a veteran ball handler who can run their offense are turning to Conley. But it looks like Utah may not have to trade Conley at the deadline, as the veteran guard is rumored to be content in Utah, and would only want to be traded to a playoff contender if he got dealt.

“Conley has been a rock to lean on for a young locker room. He’s happy in Utah, and the Jazz are happy with him. According to sources, if he is moved, he would like to be moved to a contending team. If not, he wants to stay with the Jazz, as he and his family are happy and established in the community, and Conley is happy with his current basketball situation.” – Tony Jones, The Athletic

Despite the fact that he could be a very sought-after target, the Jazz don’t necessarily need to be in any sort of rush to move on from Mike Conley at the deadline. He’s content to help this young Jazz team develop, but if he does get moved, he’d rather not get sent to another rebuilding team. It makes a lot of sense, and while Conley has his fair share of suitors, it looks more than likely that he will end up staying put with the Jazz past the deadline.