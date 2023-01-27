The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“While the Clippers have shown interest in Conley, one source with knowledge of the matter described any trade with Los Angeles landing the lefty point guard as unrealistic,” Fisher wrote in his latest Yahoo Sports article.

The Jazz are open to trading most of their players with the exceptions of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Additionally, guard Ochai Agbaji is rumored to be off-limits.

Mike Conley profiles as a quality addition for many teams around the league. He’s a veteran guard who still features impressive talent. Conley also has displayed strong leadership ability amid his veteran prowess.

Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat has also been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Clippers. But it is unclear whether or not the Heat would be willing to trade him.

Los Angeles has enjoyed a fairly mediocre season up to this point. But they have the capability of turning things around with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the roster. Acquiring a veteran guard would add further stability to the rotation.

The Clippers will be an intriguing team to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on LA as they are made available.