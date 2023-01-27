The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“While the Clippers have shown interest in Conley, one source with knowledge of the matter described any trade with Los Angeles landing the lefty point guard as unrealistic,” Fisher wrote in his latest Yahoo Sports article.

The Jazz are open to trading most of their players with the exceptions of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Additionally, guard Ochai Agbaji is rumored to be off-limits.

Mike Conley profiles as a quality addition for many teams around the league. He’s a veteran guard who still features impressive talent. Conley also has displayed strong leadership ability amid his veteran prowess.

Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat has also been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Clippers. But it is unclear whether or not the Heat would be willing to trade him.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Wizards, Wizards trade deadline, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Wizards’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

Guilherme Hiray Leal ·

John Collins

RUMOR: More smoke billowing around Hawks’ John Collins trade to Pelicans

Paolo Songco ·

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland

Quenton Albertie ·

Los Angeles has enjoyed a fairly mediocre season up to this point. But they have the capability of turning things around with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the roster. Acquiring a veteran guard would add further stability to the rotation.

The Clippers will be an intriguing team to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on LA as they are made available.