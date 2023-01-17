One point of contention for the Los Angeles Clippers over the past few years is their point guard situation alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Clippers have registered interest in veteran Utah Jazz floor general Mike Conley. However, the Clippers have competition in a potential trade for the 35-year old point guard’s services. Enter the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have also expressed interest in swinging a trade for Mike Conley, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Conley, the 16-year veteran out of Ohio State, is not the player he once was, but he could still solidify a team with his veteran smarts and leadership.

It’s unclear what the Timberwolves could dangle in a potential trade with the Jazz. In fact, thanks to that franchise, the Timberwolves are almost all out of assets due to the contentious Rudy Gobert trade. Still, with Conley getting up there in age, in addition to his huge $22 million contract, it may not take a hefty price to pry him away from Utah.

Perhaps the Timberwolves could make D’Angelo Russell available in such a trade. The Miami Heat have reportedly been interested in swinging a deal for the impending free agent Russell in exchange for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, but the Timberwolves have understandably been hesitant towards pulling off such a deal.

Thus, a similar pursuit for Mike Conley doesn’t make the most sense in the world, especially with Russell’s contract being the key to any major trade the Timberwolves were to pull off. Nevertheless, crazier things have happened in the NBA.