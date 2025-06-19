The Houston Rockets are knocking on the door of contention. After years of rebuilding, stockpiling assets, and developing young talent, the franchise is finally in a position to make a bold move. And there may be no bolder move this offseason than acquiring future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Note that the Suns are entering a precarious phase following a disappointing season. Durant is also reportedly open to a move.

Now, Houston finds itself in a rare position of leverage. If the Rockets are serious about winning now, then the time to go all-in is now. A deal centered around Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and a top-10 pick could be the golden ticket.

Rockets Show Progress

Houston’s 2024-25 NBA campaign was a testament to growth, resilience, and youth coming of age. The Rockets finished the regular season with a 52-30 record. They were good enough to crack the Western Conference playoff bracket, but fell short against the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Under the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka, the team established a gritty defensive identity and saw key players take meaningful steps forward.

The Rockets seem to be adamant on taking the next step as a team. After having a strong regular season but losing in the first round of the playoffs, they may think they’re one piece away from being real contenders. Insert Durant, who has the experience, plus the skill to help the Rockets get over the hump, despite his age.

Durant also listed the Rockets as one of his preferred trade destinations. It's obvious that he sees something special about them. With a group of talented players, the Rockets could be one of the better teams in the Western Conference once again. With Durant, they could make a seriously deep playoff run.

It will be interesting to see what a potential trade package could look like for Durant, but there’s no doubt that the Rockets have what it takes to make the deal enticing.

Seal The Deal

Proposed Trade Details

– Houston Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant

– Phoenix Suns Receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, Jock Landale, 2025 No. 10 overall pick

This proposal strikes the balance between present value and future potential. That's exactly the mix Phoenix will demand for a player of Durant’s stature, even at 36. The Rockets offer a blend of star potential (Jalen Green), elite upside and length (Jabari Smith Jr), and future flexibility (a lottery pick and a serviceable big man in Landale).

There’s a reason Houston’s offer ranks among the top of the league’s rumored suitors. It’s competitive, clean, and tempting enough for Phoenix to consider a retool instead of a full teardown. For the Rockets, it’s a bet on winning now. That's something fans in Houston haven’t heard in years.

Why Houston Must Take the Leap

The primary argument against a Durant trade centers around timing. Giving up Green and Smith—both under 23—means sacrificing long-term growth. However, Houston has already developed a promising supporting cast and committed to winning by signing veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason.

With Durant on board, the Rockets' core becomes a formidable mix:

Fred VanVleet – playoff-tested floor general

Dillon Brooks – elite perimeter defender and vocal leader

Amen Thompson & Tari Eason – athletic, high-IQ wings

Alperen Sengun – emerging star with elite passing instincts at the five

Kevin Durant – a top-15 all-time player with championship DNA

That group isn’t just fun—it’s deadly. Add in Udoka’s system that values ball movement and defensive accountability and the Rockets could easily earn another top-two finish in the West. Durant may be entering the twilight of his career, but he still averaged 26.6 points per game last season on elite efficiency. Pair that with Houston’s youth, and you get a high-ceiling, high-floor contender.

The Case for Phoenix

From Phoenix’s perspective, accepting this deal means embracing the inevitable. The trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has not worked—particularly in the postseason. With no cap flexibility and limited picks, the Suns must look at restocking the war chest.

In Green, they get an electric scorer who averaged 21.0 points per game and dropped 38 in a playoff win this year. That's a clear signal that his star turn is coming. Smith brings size, switchability, and a developing offensive game. At 6’10 with a fluid jumper, he fits today’s NBA mold perfectly.

Jock Landale gives them backup frontcourt depth, and the No. 10 overall pick can be used to grab a plug-and-play wing or be flipped for veteran help. It’s a reset, not a rebuild. And if the Suns choose to move Beal later, they’ll be flush with assets to fully revamp around Booker or pivot toward a youth movement.

Pull the Trigger

In the NBA, windows don’t stay open forever. Just ask the Celtics of the early 2010s, or the pre-championship Clippers. Houston has a rare opportunity to accelerate their timeline by trading for one of the greatest players of his generation—while still keeping enough talent to remain versatile and dangerous.

The price is steep. Green and Smith are future All-Stars. But neither guarantees a championship window. Durant does. For a city hungry for postseason glory and a franchise ready to move from rebuilding to relevancy, this is the move that cements their place in the contender conversation.

The Rockets must pull the trigger. Because if they don’t, someone else just might.