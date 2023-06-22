Brooklyn has discussed trades for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale with various teams. The Nets are seeking a pick and a player for Finney-Smith, and a first-round pick for O’Neale.

The Lakers have had preliminary conversations with several teams about trading No. 17 plus the salary of Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba in exchange for veteran talent and perhaps a later draft selection. Dorian Finney-Smith is said to be a target.

The Raptors (No. 13) have called the Nets (Nos. 21 and 22) about sliding down the board.

Finney-Smith and O'Neale have been at the center of trade rumors since the end of the 2022-23 season. With a wing rotation that already includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Joe Harris, it's highly likely that one, if not both, will be on the move. Brooklyn reportedly turned down two first-round picks for Finney-Smith at the trade deadline and could've landed another for O'Neale, whom they acquired from Utah for a late first last summer.

General manager Sean Marks' price for both players remains high ahead of draft night. Several reports indicate the Lakers are looking move No. 17 for veteran talent alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. An offer of No. 17 and Mo Bamba or Malik Beasley for Finney-Smith would align with Brooklyn's asking price.

Toronto joins several teams in the 10-15 range as candidates to trade down. Dallas (10), Oklahoma City (12) and Atlanta (15) all have reported interest in moving their picks. A trade into the lottery would require the Nets to package one, if not both, of their picks alongside Finney-Smith or O'Neale.

Several prospects in that range fit Brooklyn's need for size/playmaking. The Nets brought in Duke center Dereck Lively for a late workout Tuesday. Kobe Bufkin, Bilal Coulibaly, Cason Wallace, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Jordan Hawkins are more names to watch.