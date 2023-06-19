The Brooklyn Nets have options in this year's NBA draft. With two first-round picks (21st and 22nd overall) and several tradable veterans, general manager Sean Marks is in a prime position to trade up for the first time in his six-plus years at the helm. The Nets are exploring a move into the late lottery or mid-teens on draft night, according to ESPN Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.

With that, here are four prospects the Nets could target with a move up Thursday:

Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn

Head coach Jacque Vaughn was vocal last season that the Nets want to attempt 40-plus threes per game. Hawkins would fit beautifully in an up-tempo style that prioritizes shooting. The 21-year-old is arguably the best shooter in the draft, converting at a 38.8 percent clip on 7.6 attempts per game for the national champion UConn Huskies last season. Hawkins loves to run the floor with an incredibly quick release, making him a dream fit alongside a healthy Ben Simmons. In the halfcourt, he's relentless moving off the ball with the ability to square his hips and quickly rise into his shooting motion from various body angles.

Jordan Hawkins would fit beautifully with what the Nets want to do offensively: 🏀 Loves to run the floor, insanely quick release

🏀 Elite movement shooter

🏀 High-IQ in halfcourt sets, never stagnant

🏀 Can't help off him He's attainable, often mocked in the 17-22 range. pic.twitter.com/1ISUjt5rCu — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 19, 2023

Hawkins showed a high motor defensively with some upside as a shot-creator but is limited by a slim frame at 6-foot-5, 195-pounds. He'll need to add muscle to be more than a shooting threat at the next level. Hawkins is most often mocked in the 16-21 range, meaning the Nets could land him with a small trade-up or even staying put.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG, Indiana

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-1o wingspan, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on his way to the Big Ten’s Rookie of the Year award last season. The 20-year-old is an elite mid-range scorer out of the pick-and-roll who will torch drop coverages at the next level. He operates at a smooth pace off high ball screens, using the threat of his pull-up to freeze defenders and attack the rim. His under-control style bodes well for his ceiling as a pick-and-roll distributor, where he flashed great potential last season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino dropped 35pts to lead Indiana over Purdue. Still a mid-range heavy style but he’s big, physical, has a good left, pull-ups & floaters to both sides. Improved his 3 & better weaponized handle too. Plays on/off ball + he defends. pic.twitter.com/bnI0ow7tKN — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) February 26, 2023

Hood-Schifino is a very physical defender who uses his size to make life difficult for guards at the point of attack. The questions surrounding the Pittsburgh native center on his shaky shooting. He converted on just 33.3 percent of his threes last season and was noticeably uncomfortable off the catch, raising questions about his off-ball fit in an NBA offense. Overall, Hood-Schifino's three-point struggles could deter the Nets from a move up. However, his size and defensive capabilities would fit nicely alongside Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton. If he can improve from deep to punish defenders going under screens and provide a spot-up threat, he has the potential to be a high-level starter. Hood-Schifino is frequently mocked in the 12-16 range.

Kobe Bufkin, PG/SG, Michigan

Bufkin has been one of the draft's top risers in the last week. At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, the 19-year-old is a well-rounded player, averaging 14.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting last season. He's a high-level scorer out of the pick-and-roll, shooting over 70 percent at the rim to go with a smooth mid-range game. He's comfortable pulling up from three or shooting off the catch, converting on 35.5 percent of his attempts. Bufkin also showed solid feel finding openings as a cutter, allowing him to play on or off the ball at the next level.

Kobe Bufkin put on a show in Michigan’s overtime win over Wisconsin last night 🍿 @kb33zy_04 28 PTS 8 REB 2 AST 2 STL

10-21 FG 2-6 3PT 6-7 FT in 42 min ▫️ Moves so well coming off DHO’s and getting to his elbow jumper, going downhill

▫️Displayed a lot of craftiness and… pic.twitter.com/NlhRQ7ErqT — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) February 28, 2023

He'll need to add some weight to his 190-pound frame, but the Grand Rapids native is an above-average defender who uses his length and quick feet to bother opposing guards. Overall, Bufkin has a polished game that should allow him to play a versatile role in the NBA. He's been most frequently mocked in the 12-16 range, with some reports that Washington or Utah could reach for him in the top 10.

Cason Wallace, PG/SG, Kentucky

Wallace has one of the highest floors in this year's draft as a player who knows how to impact winning. The 19-year-old is among the best defenders in the draft, playing far bigger than his 6-foot-2, 195-round measurements. He can guard bigger wings using his strong frame while possessing the instincts and quickness to fight through screens and defend at the point of attack. Offensively, he projects well as a catch-and-shoot threat, converting at a 35 percent clip while showing sound mechanics. Wallace isn't the best self-creator, but he has a smooth pull-up game and consistently makes the correct read out of the pick-and-roll.

Cason Wallace is going to impact winning for an NBA team. One of the highest floors in the draft with Jrue Holiday-like upside IMO. Full of translatable skills: Elite defense, spot-up shooting, passing Even has some mid-range upside. He's a fantastic trade-up candidate for BKN. pic.twitter.com/jG6tjy7r34 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 19, 2023

Overall, the Kentucky guard is a safe bet to make an impact at the next level and could possess Jrue Holiday-like upside in the right situation. He's been projected as high as 10th overall during the predraft process but has fallen into the mid-teens in several of the latest mocks. If he slides on draft night, the Nets could be in a position for a steal.