The Nets apparently had a chance to erase the disastrous James Harden trade, and they said no thanks.

The Brooklyn Nets have made it clear that they do not intend to trade Mikal Bridges ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade deadline. However, many wondered whether one plausible scenario could force them to re-think that position. What if the Houston Rockets called offering the Nets a chance to recoup their draft picks from the James Harden trade?

That scenario was recently on the table, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. However, Brooklyn re-affirmed that Bridges is not available.

“Recently, the Houston Rockets were among the teams to register trade interest in Bridges,” league sources told HoopsHype. “Houston was prepared to send back several of Brooklyn’s unused remaining draft picks from the James Harden trade, but talks never got to that stage because the Nets declined to entertain anything for Bridges when Houston inquired.”

While it's unclear how many picks and with what protections Houston was willing to offer, Brooklyn's unwillingness to enter negotiations may surprise some. The Nets owe the Rockets their first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus swaps in 2025 and 2027, all unprotected. Recouping several of those picks, depending on protections, would allow Brooklyn to enter a proper rebuild.

However, Bridges is under contract for the next two seasons at $24 million annually, and the 2024 draft is viewed as one of the weakest of the last decade. This opens the door for Brooklyn and Houston to revisit these talks down the line.

For now, the Nets are intent on building in Bridges' window. That will entail finding a star to handle the lead-scoring responsibilities alongside the 27-year-old forward. Donovan Mitchell has been linked to Brooklyn over the last year. The Cavaliers star will enter the final year of his contract next season and has been unwilling to sign an extension with Cleveland thus far.

Dejounte Murray reportedly views the Nets as an “ideal” landing spot, with the Hawks shopping him ahead of the deadline. However, Brooklyn has been unwilling to meet Atlanta's asking price of two first-round picks thus far.

After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are armed with seven tradable first-round picks. That includes three distant unprotected firsts from Phoenix (2027, 2029) and Dallas (2029), which should be highly coveted.