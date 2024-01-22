Breaking down possible Dejounte Murray trade options for the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets need offensive upgrades amid a 4-15 stretch that has dropped them to 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The team ranks 26th in offensive rating during that span while posting the NBA's third-worst effective field goal percentage.

Brooklyn has been linked to Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, with Atlanta motivated to move him ahead of the trade deadline. The former All-Star reportedly views the Nets as an “ideal landing” spot. However, another point guard could enter the equation for Brooklyn in a deal involving Atlanta and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The Lakers and Hawks did have some pretty extensive conversations about a Dejounte Murray trade a couple of weeks ago,” Shams Charania said Monday. “It centered around D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a pick swap, I'm told. The hold-up was that Atlanta wanted to find a third team for Russell. He's got a player option for next season. They wanted to find a spot where they might be able to get an expiring contract back.”

Shams on a Hawks-Lakers deal for Dejounte Murray: "It centered around D'Angelo Russell, a 2029 1st-round draft pick, and a pick swap, I'm told. The hold up was that Atlanta wanted to find a 3rd team for Russell."

Dejounte Murray trade?

Atlanta is not looking to take back salary past this year in a Murray deal, making any trade between the Hawks and Lakers contingent on Russell being flipped to a third-team, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has Spencer Dinwiddie's expiring contract, which is near an exact match to Russell's salary, presenting two paths in a trade involving Atlanta.

The Nets could flip Dinwiddie for Russell (and potentially a second-round pick), allowing the Lakers to acquire Murray and the Hawks to clear money off their books ahead of next season. Or they could attempt to beat out Los Angeles' offer for Murray, placing Dinwiddie and multiple first-round picks on the table.

Both players would offer the Nets an influx of ball handling and shot-creation they desperately need. Murray is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/38/83 shooting splits this season. Russell has posted 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on 48/41/78 splits.

Another game-winner for Dejounte Murray.

D'Lo had the hot hand in the Lakers' win against the Trail Blazers 🔥 34 PTS

8 AST

6 3PM

2 BLK

Murray is undoubtedly viewed as the better player. However, he is entering the first year of a four-year, $114 million contract next season. He also has a $13.4 million trade kicker that will add $3.4 million to each of the first three years of the deal, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Nets' plan ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Nets will be looking to dodge the luxury tax next season due to a CBA clause known as the repeater tax. Teams exceeding the luxury tax line three times in four years are taxed $2.50 per every dollar over the line. That figure increases to $2.75, $3.50 and $4.25 for every additional $5 million.

Avoiding the tax next season would ensure the Nets are not subject to the repeater tax until 2028 at the earliest. Brooklyn currently has $116.6 million committed to eight players in 2024-25, with the tax line projected for $172.6 million.

Acquiring Murray, who would be making $28.2 million, would significantly limit the Nets' ability to retain several of their impending free agents: Nic Claxton, Royce O'Neale, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Smith Jr., and Trendon Watford. Meanwhile, Russell has an $18.7 million player option for next season and would not cost Brooklyn any draft capital.

The Lakers are offering their 2029 first-round pick for Murray, meaning the Nets would likely have to dip into their chest of future picks from the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks to beat Los Angeles' offer. Is general manager Sean Marks willing to pay that price for a player on the hook for over $120 million over the next four seasons? Or would he settle for a cheaper stopgap option in Russell?

That remains to be seen, but the answer could be at the center of a busy trade deadline for Brooklyn.