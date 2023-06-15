The Brooklyn Nets have cornered the market on 3-and-D wings following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With a rotation that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale and Joe Harris, opposing teams are inquiring about the availability of two Brooklyn veterans, according to the Ringer:

“Multiple reports have already said Cam Johnson is expected to return, but league sources say Brooklyn has received a number of calls for two veteran wings in Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith,” Kevin O'Connor wrote in his latest mock draft.

It should not be surprising that O'Neale and Finney-Smith are generating interest on the trade market.

O'Neale turned in the best season of his career after Brooklyn acquired him for a late first-round pick, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three, all career highs. The 29-year-old was also one of Brooklyn's top clutch performers, shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 8-of-16 from three in crunch time (final five minutes of games within five points).

Finney-Smith struggled to find his shooting stroke after joining the Nets while dealing with a nagging finger injury. However, the former Maverick provided an instant spark defensively, using his 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame to guard across multiple positions in Brooklyn's switch-heavy scheme.

With a bevy of wing options following their roster overhaul, league executives believe the Nets could look to cash in on some of their depth this summer. Finney-Smith or O'Neale are the logical trade candidates in that scenario.

Brooklyn turned down an offer of two first-round picks for Finney-Smith at the trade deadline, according to HoopsHype. During his exit interview, the 30-year-old seemed to indicate the Nets could be in store for another roster shakeup this summer:

“Well, we got to see what's going to happen this offseason, if we're being honest,” he replied when asked how the new-look roster can build chemistry. “We know the pieces we have and you just never know in this league. So I guess we're going to see after the draft. See what's going on and go from there.”

Hoopshype also reported that the Nets could've flipped O'Neale for a first-round pick after trading Durant and Irving. Among the teams interested in his services were the Cavaliers, who struggled down the stretch of last season with a wing rotation of Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman. General manager Sean Marks nearly pulled the trigger on a deal with the Cavs at the deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

It would be surprising if Marks didn't strongly consider moving one of Finney-Smith or O'Neale given Brooklyn's logjam at the position. Finney-Smith is on a team-friendly deal at $28 million over the next two seasons before a $15 player option in 2025-26. O'Neale is entering the final year of his contract at $9.5 million.

With the Nets reportedly interested in acquiring Damian Lillard, either player could be used in a three-team trade to re-route draft capital to Portland. Brooklyn has also been exploring a trade up to the late lottery in next week's draft. Marks could include either player in a package if the Nets are high on a player in the 10-15 range.