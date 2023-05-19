Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets have several veterans who could be packing their bags this summer. Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie should all have trade value to contenders, and depending on the direction Brooklyn takes, could be on the move.

O’Neale increased his trade value the most out of those three during the 2022-23 campaign. After the Nets acquired him from the Utah Jazz last summer for a late first-round pick, the 29-year-old turned in the best season of his career, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three, all career highs. O’Neale was also one of Brooklyn’s top clutch performers, shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 8-of-16 from three in crunch time (final five minutes of games within five points) on the season.

Following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn nearly sold high on O’Neale in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Cleveland.com:

“Small forward. That’s the weak point since LeBron James left in the summer of 2018. It’s the spot Cleveland has worked tirelessly to fill, making innumerable trade calls. They came close in February and were far down the road on a deal for Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale before it opted not to trade him,” Chris Fedor wrote.

With O’Neale on a $9.5 million expiring salary next season, he should have value to playoff teams looking to improve. Given Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith are already on long-term deals at similar positions, and Cam Johnson is expected to return alongside them on a new contract, Brooklyn should revisit interest in O’Neale this summer.

The Cavaliers remain a logical landing spot. Cleveland boasts a star guard duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and a twin towers frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but not much between them. Those wing deficiencies were on full display in their four playoff losses to the New York Knicks. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro shot a combined 13-0f-40 (32.5 percent) from three while Cleveland struggled to defend and rebound.

The Memphis Grizzlies are another team to watch after announcing Dillon Brooks will not be back next season. With pressure to improve after a disappointing first-round exit, Memphis should be examining avenues to replace Brooks’ defense while adding some shooting. The Warriors are sitting on several promising young prospects who are not ready to contribute, as well as their future draft picks. After struggling to find shooting from complementary pieces in their series against the Lakers, they could have interest in an experienced three-and-D wing.

Overall, the Nets have a surplus of veteran wings, a premium position in today’s NBA. General manager Sean Marks should be looking to cash in on that. If he was close to dealing O’Neale to Cleveland at the deadline, it should not be a surprise if he pulls the trigger on a deal with the Cavs or another playoff team this offseason.