Nearly every team in the Eastern Conference is off to a rough start in 2024-2025, but arguably no team has been worse than the Philadelphia 76ers, who are just 2-11 in their first 13 games. However, despite their disappointing start to the year, reports suggest that ownership is not placing the blame on President Daryl Morey or head coach Nick Nurse just yet, according to The Athletic.

“The 76ers are off to a worse start than anyone in the organization could have imagined, but there are no internal discussions at this point regarding the job status of coach Nick Nurse or president of basketball operations Daryl Morey,” The Athletic wrote.

Nurse, the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year, is in his second season with the 76ers. He joined the organization after coaching the Toronto Raptors for five seasons, a tenure in which he was fired after consistent regression. Nurse coached Toronto to their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019 but led the team to just a 41-41 season and missed the playoffs four years later, leading to his release.

Morey, 52, has been with the team for slightly longer, signing in 2020. Before coming to terms with the 76ers, Morey is best known for his 15-year run with the Houston Rockets, where he won the NBA Executive of the Year award in 2018. While he recognized moderate success with the team, Morey was heavily criticized by former Rockets star James Harden.

76ers look to turn season around against Grizzlies

As a part of their 2-11 start to the year, the 76ers are currently on a four-game losing streak as they prepare for their 14th game of the season. With the 2024-2025 season nearing the end of the first quarter, Philadelphia's only two wins have come in overtime, leading to a 0-9 record in games that ended in regulation.

The 76ers look to end their rut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20. The game will be their first since holding a players-only meeting led by Tyrese Maxey that was primarily aimed at Joel Embiid. The 2023 NBA MVP has appeared in just three games for the 76ers thus far and has yet to lead the team in scoring.

Maxey thrived to open the year in Embiid's early absence but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. In turn, rookie Jared McCain has thrived with his increased role and has led the team in scoring in five of their last six games.