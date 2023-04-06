The Houston Rockets have a small free agent class this summer with only six players eligible to hit the market. Of those six players, only one — high-flying forward Kenyon Martin Jr. — is a starter, let alone a member of the rotation.

However, while one would think that means the Rockets should keep KJ Martin, there’s something to be said about keeping players who want to be with the franchise. Martin, who requested a trade prior to the 2022-23 season because he didn’t want new arrivals to affect his playing time, may not be that player.

Not that Houston will be the worse for wear for letting him walk.

Martin is an exceptional finisher and solid defender with the ability to stretch the floor both vertically and horizontally. So, they would be losing a talent for sure. However, with the potential of forward Tari Eason and possible free agent targets like Cameron Johnson and Harrison Barnes, he is replaceable.

With that said, there are a couple of players that Houston should bring back to avoid problems.

Here are the three best players the Rockets must re-sign in free agency.

3 best players Rockets must re-sign in 2023 NBA Free Agency

D.J. Augustin

14-year NBA veteran D.J. Augustin was brought in late March in order for the Rockets to meet roster requirements but that’s not all the move was about. A player who stood out during Rockets training camp prior to the 2021-22 season, Augustin’s veteran savvy and 3-point prowess make him the type of depth player a team can truly rely upon in spot situations.

Furthermore, in the likely event that the Rockets remain one of the NBA’s youngest teams next season, Augustin will continue to be a benefit to the locker room. It’s no coincidence that since the team signed him on Mar. 23, that the Rockets have played with more focus and discipline over that stretch.

Rockets face of the franchise Jalen Green has improved, shooting fewer ill-advised jumpers to improve his shot-selection.

Green has averaged 23.4 points and 4.9 assists per game on 44.3 percent shooting from the field since Augustin has been signed, a far more efficient version of the player averaging 22.2 points and 3.7 assists per game on 41.6 percent shooting this season.

So too has Rockets starting guard Kevin Porter Jr., utilizing his ball-handling ability to consistently get to his spots and picking up his intensity defensively.

KPJ has averaged 22.3 points and 1.9 steals per game since Augustin was signed, and on 48.7 -46.4-80.0 shooting splits. He’s averaged 19.0 points and 1.4 steals per game on 44.1-36.6-78.2 splits over the course of this season.

Perhaps it’s all coincidence. The Rockets shouldn’t bother taking the chance of losing him.

In a similar vein, 34-year-old veteran center Boban Marjanovic is a player that the Rockets can’t let go.

The gentle giant is not only a favorite among NBA circles, even being nominated for the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award, he’s a huge presence in the Houston’s locker room. One of the leaders relied upon to teach the young Rockets how to be professional, his friendly disposition is also an underrated quality when players need to decompress.

One of the guys whose innocence can light up the room, Houston will be sad for him to go if they have to go through another tough season. Especially the players, who have clearly taken to the Serbia native.

As far was what he provides on the court, Boban may only be a situational player at best. Nonetheless, practices that pit Sengun and power forward Jabari Smith Jr. against the 7-foot-3 behemoth will only benefit their young frontcourt.

After all, a number of the top defensive big men in the NBA are at least 6-foot-11, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

The small-ball era may be over, for now.

Darius Days

While small ball may no longer be the go-to offense for NBA teams, the league continues to be semi-positionless, and a tweener big man like Darius Days could help the Rockets down the line. Especially if the Rockets don’t pick up the team option on second-year forward Usman Garuba for the 2023-24 season.

Garuba, 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, is heralded for his defense and basketball IQ but he isn’t the most skilled player around. Despite shooting 43.6 percent from 3 this season, his production across the board leaves something to be desired, even when acknowledging that his impact extends far beyond the box score.

Days, 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, prides himself on rebounding. His basketball IQ is praised constantly, especially on the offensive end. He looks natural as an outside shooter and is a strong finisher around the rim.

Simply put, Days has every chance to be as effective as Garuba. However, it’s worth noting that Garuba is a 21-year-old former first round pick. Days is only 23-years-old but is in his first season, which should highlight the promise Garuba has displayed at a young age.

With that in mind, while Days should be brought back, it shouldn’t be at the expense of Garuba or to replace him. Instead, he should be brought in as insurance in case Garuba hits a wall in his development.

Aside from his intelligence and determination to be the best pro he can be, Days’ positive attitude and down-to-earth nature are other reasons to keep the LSU product in the locker room.