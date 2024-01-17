The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to trading everyone on their roster who isn't named Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily to string together wins as of late. Golden State currently sits an unfathomable four games below .500 at 18-22, and that streak has coincided with one of the coldest shooting stretches of Curry's career in the last few weeks, hanging a severe cloud over a franchise that was once the sport's symbol of prosperity.

The team's immense struggles have opened up the door for rampant speculation about what Mike Dunleavy and the front office may or may not do at next month's upcoming NBA trade deadline, and rumor has it that the Warriors are prepared to pull out all the stops to improve this roster.

“They've had players show their frustration publicly, privately, there's been a lot behind the scenes… There's an understanding that changes for this team could happen,” said NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Fanduel's Run It Back. “…Everyone on this roster is on the table except for Stephen Curry.”

Perhaps the most enticing name for potential Warriors trade partners would be that of Andrew Wiggins, who played an integral role in Golden State's most recent championship run in 2022 and has since seen his production dip as the team works to insert youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody into the fray.

Whatever the course of action they take, it would certainly be a surprise to see this exact same roster in the Warriors' locker room around this time next month.

Golden State next takes the floor against the Utah Jazz on January 17.