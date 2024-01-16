Warriors star Stephen Curry refused to go into a Mike Brown-esque rabbit hole after their loss to the Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors had a major opportunity to secure a much-needed victory on MLK Day as they faced an extremely shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team. The Warriors were also welcoming Draymond Green back into the lineup after a 16-game absence due to suspension. Alas, the Warriors put up a stinker. They suffered 116-107 loss to the Grizzlies even though they held Memphis to a poor 37.2 percent shooting performance from the field after they allowed Memphis to attempt 40 shots from the foul line.

Nevertheless, Stephen Curry doesn't want to get into the rabbit hole of thinking about how many of the Grizzlies' free throws were warranted or not. In fact, the Warriors star said in jest that he doesn't want to follow the footsteps of his former assistant coach and current Kings head coach Mike Brown after Brown brought with himself a laptop to show some of the questionable calls that went against them.

“We gave them 40 free throws. I don't want to be Mike Brown up here going through them all to see how legit they are but in the middle of the game, we have to be under control on that end of the floor to give yourself a chance, especially on the road. I don't care who you're playing,” Curry said in his postgame presser, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph Curry: “We gave up 40 free throws. I don’t want to be Mike Brown up here going through them all to see how legit they are.” pic.twitter.com/vpyR3NmQKf — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2024

It's a bit confounding to see the Warriors allow that many free throws even though the majority of the Grizzlies' shot attempts came from beyond the arc (54 out of 86). The Dubs scored 62 points in the paint compared to only 20 for the Grizzlies and yet they attempted just 10 free throws compared to Memphis' 40.

It all boils down to the Warriors' discipline; as Stephen Curry pointed out, there were times where the team was getting handsy and were getting beat in terms of positioning, leading to fouls.

“Primary defender, driving, swiping down. We had a couple tough block charges that didn't go our way. Offensive rebounds where we were swiping down, giving them free looks at the line. Most of them were probably off drives too,” Curry added.

Whatever the case may be, the Warriors have to hunker down on the defensive end and get back to the identity on that end of the floor that helped them flourish for the greater part of the past decade.