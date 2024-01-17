The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Golden State Warriors come into the last game of their road trip on the heels of back-to-back losses and need to right the ship when they head to Utah to take on the Jazz in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Jazz prediction and pick.

Golden State (18-22) is now sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings after losing back-to-back games to the Memphis Grizzlies who were without star point guard Ja Morant and the Milwaukee Bucks. They, however, have now lost seven out of their last 10 games and aren't looking like their former championship selves. Stephen Curry is doing all that he can to give this Warriors team the boost that they need but when star players like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combine for 25 points it's hard to be able to compete at the highest level. It's up to Stephen Curry and the Warriors to stop the bleeding and get back on track when they head to Utah to take on the Jazz on Wednesday night.

Utah (22-20) is surging at the moment riding a six-game winning streak most recently defeating the Indiana Pacers 132-105. In that Pacers victory, it was Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton who did the heavy lifting combining for 62 points out of their 132 points. The Jazz have now put themselves in the mix in the Western Conference as they are now sitting in 9th place winning nine out of their last 10 games. They will host the visiting Golden State Warriors in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Utah Jazz: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Utah Jazz may hold home-court advantage, but Wednesday night's battle against the Golden State Warriors has “upset brewing” written all over it. Yes, the Jazz boast a potent offense led by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, but don't be fooled by the +4 spread. The Dubs will cover, and potentially steal a W, on the road.

Chef Curry is back, and boy, is he cooking. After a brief slump, Curry has erupted in the past two games, averaging 26 points on 43% from the floor. The Jazz perimeter defense, while decent, is no match for a locked-in Steph. Expect a barrage of logo threes and step-backs, leaving Lauri Markkanen scrambling and the Vivint Arena crowd stunned.

Don't be fooled by the Warriors' recent road struggles. This team thrives on adversity, and they've covered the spread in three out of their last four road games. They've learned from their early-season road woes and are now a well-oiled machine away from Chase Center.

Remember, the Warriors have championship pedigree. They know how to win close games on the road, and they won't be intimidated by the Utah crowd. Wednesday night is more than just a game, it's a statement. The Warriors will show the league they're back, covering the spread and reminding everyone why they're still the team to beat. So tune in, buckle up, and get ready for a Steph Curry masterclass. The Jazz are in for a long night.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Hold your Steph Curry jerseys, Dub Nation. While the Golden State Warriors may be tempting with their championship pedigree and Splash Brothers reunion, Wednesday night's showdown in Salt Lake City has “Jazz domination” written all over it. Don't underestimate the -4 spread the Utah Jazz will cover it with style.

Lauri Markkanen is on a tear. Averaging 26 points on 51% shooting in his last five games, carving up defenses with his lethal shot-making. The Warriors while defensively sound, lacks the lockdown stopper needed to contain Markkanen offensive fury. Expect him to explode for a highlight-reel performance, leaving the Warriors chasing shadows.

The Vivint Arena isn't just a building, it's a fortress. The Jazz boast a 15-5 home record, fueled by the electric energy of their passionate fans. The Warriors, meanwhile, have stumbled on the road this season, losing six of their last ten away games. Expect the Utah crowd to erupt with every bucket, defensive stand, and block, creating an atmosphere that suffocates the Warriors' offense and fuels the Jazz's dominance.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

This young Utah Jazz squad has been surging winning each of their last six games and are looking to continue their dominance when they take on the struggling Golden State Warriors as they come to town on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry has been barely getting any help lately from his supporting cast and they seem to be outmatched in every facet and there will be no shortage of that in this matchup. The Utah Jazz are coming into their own midway through the season and the Warriors are struggling at the wrong time, take the Jazz and lay the points as they continue their hot streak in this Wednesday night matchup.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -4 (-112), -190, Over 244.5 (-110)