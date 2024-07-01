After helping the Denver Nuggets win the championship in 2023 and delivering another productive season in 2023-24, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set himself up for a nice payday in free agency. He got exactly that after the Orlando Magic signed him to a lucrative three-year, $66 million deal.

The Nuggets were in a tough spot this offseason, salary cap-wise, but reportedly offered KCP a similar deal, per Tony Jones of The Athletic:

“Denver offered KCP a salary pretty similar to what he ended up getting from Orlando and I’m told the Nuggets offered three years. The Nuggets definitely tried here”

Nuggets fans are reacting to the news.

Nico – “Why would he choose Orlando if Nuggets offered same years and money? He has everything in place in Denver”

Jeff Groton – “So basically he chose the state with no income tax.”

Kristian – “Probably has something to do with Booth's comments about the KCP situation and how it came off as “he's replaceable”. Cause I just dont see why he gets offered a very similar contract but chooses to sign with the Magic.”

Royal – “Damn them taxes really be moving em”

Ch3wy – “There GM comments closed the door”

Jsut – “”Pretty similar” is not “the same” or “more”, both of which are the minimum when you have a 3x MVP on a thin roster”

Before he signed with the Magic, Caldwell-Pope has also been linked to the 76ers. Philadelphia made the playoffs this past season but ultimately ended up exiting the first round against the New York Knicks. They could have really used a player like KCP who brings so much stability, shooting and high-level experience, but unfortunately, he chose to sign with Orlando.

KCP joins a Magic team ready to contend

In the 2023-24 season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 40.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He helped the Nuggets make it to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games.

He was a difference-maker for Denver in their 2023 NBA Championship run. That 2022-23 campaign, KCP actually played 76 regular season games and started in all of them, tallying 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game all while shooting 42.3 percent from deep on 4.1 average attempts.

The Magic feature a young, talented roster paced by big man Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With a glut of talent and a young, affordable roster, Orlando needed shooting more than anything else this offseason after they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They accomplished their goal by bringing KCP on to the roster.

While it's not clear whether or not the Magic will make the leap this coming season, they're still so young that their window is just beginning to open.