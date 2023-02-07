The New York Knicks have had no shortage of suitors for promising young wing Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline and two more teams have joined the fray.

In what has become the buzzword for insiders, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the Denver Nuggets have “registered some interest” in trading for Reddish. Begley adds that the Detroit Pistons have been in contact with the Knicks “more recently” regarding Reddish.

As the Nuggets are interested in adding frontcourt depth, Reddish is a reasonable option for Denver. Though the Nuggets lead the Western Conference with a 37-17 record, they’ve likely had to lean on rookie wing Christian Braun a bit more than they’ve wanted to. Braun is currently 8th in total minutes played for Denver this season with 717 minutes, 101 more than the next player, veteran forward Jeff Green.

Replacing Braun in the rotation with Reddish gives the Nuggets a small forward option with more scoring potential, due to Reddish’s ability to create for himself off-the-dribble.

The Pistons are a young team that’s hungry for talent, and they’re particularly deficient at forward. With Pistons forward Saddiq Bey finding himself in myriad trade rumors, Detroit may be stretched even thinner at that position. The 6-foot-8 Cam Reddish would fit right in.

Looking forward, there could be plenty of minutes for Reddish to fill, especially with wing Hamidou Diallo’s contract expiring in the offseason.

For the Knicks, if they want a young player in return for trading Reddish, the Nuggets and Pistons have them in abundance. However, if New York wants draft capital, then neither one of these teams may be their final choice.