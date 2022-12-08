By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has had a turbulent past week or so. After a solid start to the season, Tom Thibodeau removed Reddish from the team’s rotation entirely once Quentin Grimes returned from injury. Reddish has accumulated two consecutive healthy DNPs in New York’s two most recent outings against the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Seemingly making matters worse for Reddish’s future with the Knicks, New York Daily News Knicks beat writer Stefan Bondy published an article on Wednesday saying that the team and Reddish were working on a trade to move him elsewhere.

However, Reddish had the opportunity to speak on these rumors after New York’s win over the Hawks, and he was quick to shut them down:

“I haven’t requested any trades. I have not. Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.”

Cam Reddish, 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA and second with the Knicks. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 20 appearances this season. Reddish is shooting the ball inside the three-point line with excellent efficiency, as he’s converting 55.0% of his two-point field goals, by far a career-best.

Considering the Knicks traded a first-round pick last season to acquire Reddish, he should receive consistent rotation minutes. It doesn’t make sense for Thibodeau to have Reddish rot on the bench when there are arguably worse players ahead of him in the rotation, but Thibodeau has a reputation for giving youngsters a short leash.