It's hard to keep a championship core together for a while, especially in the NBA where contract terms seem to skyrocket for role players and non-stars more than other leagues. The Denver Nuggets, champions of the NBA two seasons ago, lost a starter from that title-winning squad last offseason and are on the verge of losing another one.

It's becoming increasingly likely that veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will leave the Nuggets via free agency. He is expected to decline his $15.4 million player option and hit the open market when NBA free agency begins on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope is a fantastic 3-and-D player who will have plenty of teams calling for his services. Based on general manager Calvin Booth's comments on Wednesday, the Nuggets appear ready to let him go.

“When you look at some of the teams that have been good in the past, they had to find a way to replace fourth [and] fifth starters, sixth men off the bench and still keep rolling,” Booth said, per Marc Stein. “It would be nice if he's back; we'd have a lot of continuity together. But all the stuff I've looked at with lineup stuff and everything, Christian Braun is one of the best net rating guys in the league — as is KCP. So I think if [Braun is] to step into the starting lineup, I would project that we'll be OK if KCP doesn't return.”

Booth's mention of Christian Braun sounds more like an endorsement than a possibility. Braun's numbers improved with increased playing time as he saw over 20 minutes per game in his sophomore NBA campaign last season. He played in all 82 games, starting four, adding 7.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Nuggets gearing for KCP departure

Although they're preparing for life without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, there is a world in which the Nuggets can retain the 31-year-old.

The Nuggets are trying to free up the salary cap and did so by shipping Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The news of the trade came mere hours after reports surfaced that Denver and guard Jamal Murray are nearing terms on a $209 million contract.

With that set to hit the books starting in 2025-26, Caldwell-Pope would undoubtedly have to take a team-friendly discount to stick in Denver. Several teams might not hesitate to offer more than KCP's market value to get a surefire starter on their roster, especially if they see it as a move that can put them over the edge.

Stein mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks as potential landing spots for Caldwell-Pope. All three were playoff teams last season with the Mavs making a run to the NBA Finals, taking the Nuggets' place as the Western Conference representative.

Other teams will inquire, giving Caldwell-Pope more options while limiting Denver's negotiation tactics. Maybe the Nuggets already presented him with their best offer, showing their hand before free agency begins.

Regardless of what uniform he's wearing in four months, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be a hot commodity next week and could earn one of the richer free agency deals of the summer.