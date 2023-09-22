The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard trade talks have been heating up over the last few days. Although no moves have been made yet regarding Lillard after he requested a trade from the Blazers earlier this summer, it seems that the team is exploring all avenues to find a suitable deal for themselves in exchange for their best player in franchise history.

One interesting name who could be used to help facilitate a potential Lillard deal is Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who is also exploring a trade.

“…as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, Hield could be a desirable (and potentially movable) asset for Portland to get back in a Lillard deal,” per Gerald Bourguet of GOPHNX.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Buddy Hield could potentially be added to the equation, especially if the original Damian Lillard pursuers in the Miami Heat are still looking to attain Lillard's services.

Hield is one of the best pure perimeter shooters in the NBA who is able to help make up for his defensive shortcomings with a smooth jump shot that is sure to keep opposing defenses honest. It makes sense that Portland would want some shooting to be part of the return for Lillard, as the point guard is also one of the best shooters in the NBA, able to knock down threes from anywhere inside half court.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Blazers will actually move Lillard this offseason. However, with just weeks remaining until the regular season tips off, the pressure is heating up.