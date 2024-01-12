Will either Warriors forward be in a Pacers jersey after the NBA trade deadline?

The Indiana Pacers amid a promising 2023-24 season. The Pacers have a record of 22-15 and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Still, Indiana wants to improve its roster. The team is eyeing the trade market for Warriors forwards Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Pacers are big suitors for the Warriors forwards

Indiana's impressive start to the season has been largely led by a breakout from Tyrese Haliburton. However, the team could still use an upgrade, particularly at the power forward position.

Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer joined a trade talk podcast to inform listeners of the Pacers' potential interest in what Golden State has to offer. He hears that Andrew Wiggins intrigues Indiana, per The Trade Deadline. In addition, Jonathan Kuminga is a player the Pacers are keeping tabs on.

Wiggins is amid a down season after he missed time from the Warriors during the spring of 2023. His hiatus seems to have caused him to lose a step. He averages six fewer points per game than he has in his last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga reportedly grew disgruntled with his role on the Warriors amid Draymond Green's suspension. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game.

Each of the aforementioned Golden State stars would bolster Indiana at the forward spot. If the Warriors decide to move on from either star at the NBA trade deadline, it would bode well for the Pacers. The question that remains is, what would the Pacers be willing to give up to land the stars?