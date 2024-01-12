The latest update on the Pacers top rookie.

The Indiana Pacers hit a rough skid following their in-season tournament championship game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. But they've seeming turned things around. They've climbed to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings despite a scary injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton. They're are trying to keep pace with the New York Knicks for the fourth seed and they have a big game coming up on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers will be without top rookie Jarace Walker though as per Tony East of All Pacers.

Jarace Walker is out with his upper respiratory infection tomorrow in Atlanta. Jalen Smith is questionable with sore lower back. — Tony East (@TonyREast) January 11, 2024

Jarace Walker will be missing his second straight game for the Pacers due to an upper respiratory infection. The Pacers selected Walker with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The rookie forward hasn't quite been able to crack the rotation so far. He has received some live game reps though with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League.

Walker has seen playing time in only 12 games for the Pacers this season at a little over eight minutes per game. He's averaged 3.4 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

In the five games that Walker has played in the G League this season, he's averaged 24.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.