When trade winds swirl in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name that’s floated around at a frequent clip. The reasons why might vary, but it’s understood why teams would be interested in a big man with the versatility to guard multiple positions.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s a new team that has acquired about the services of John Collins, and it’s a team trying to make noise in the rugged Western Conference.

Per Haynes: “The New Orleans Pelicans reached out to the Atlanta Hawks regarding forward John Collins, but talks were merely preliminary, according to league sources. Atlanta is fielding offers for Collins but is comfortable keeping him on the roster past the trade deadline if the right move does not materialize.”

For the Hawks, why wouldn’t they be comfortable keeping Collins on the team. A player averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game is definitely worth keeping, especially if the right trade offer doesn’t pass by.

As for the Pelicans, getting Collins would be an interesting addition for a team looking for big man depth. We all know how good Zion Williamson is, but he has trouble staying on the court consistently. Fellow teammate Brandon Ingram is also dealing with injury woes of his own.

In other words, adding Collins might be a necessity for the Pelicans if Williamson and Ingram continue to miss time. If that’s the case, don’t be surprised if talks heat up from the preliminary stage.

Collins is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract he signed with the Hawks before the start of the 2021-’22 campaign.