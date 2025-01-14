The New York Knicks are rumored to be shopping one of their players. New York is probing whether to deal Jericho Sims, per the New York Post. Sims started just three games this season and is dealing with back issues.

Sims may be headed out the door by the NBA trade deadline, which is coming up in the next several weeks. This is due to the heavy number of front court players the Knicks are carrying right now. Mitchell Robinson is expected to be returning from injury, which may also be playing a role in the Sims situation.

Sims was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Knicks selected him and he's been in the organization ever since. He played his college basketball at Texas.

This season, Sims is averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds a game. New York is 26-15 on the season, after losing to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

What could the Knicks get in return for Jericho Sims?

Sims has garnered interest for his services from other NBA teams, per the outlet. The Knicks big man is expected to get at least a draft pick in return.

New York has used Sims this season to help out with front court depth. It seems the team may be getting healthy in that area, as Mitchell Robinson is getting back to form after suffering an ankle injury. Robinson isn't sprinting or doing anything too physical yet.

“That’s the next step,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau coach said, per the New York Post. “He’s doing some light shooting right now.”

Sims hasn't made too much of an impact in New York, since the Knicks drafted him. He's seen his minutes decrease this season. His best campaign was in 2022-23, when Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.

New York is trying to build a championship-caliber roster. The Knicks bowed last season to Indiana in the NBA Playoffs, and Knicks fans are thirsting for that ever-elusive NBA championship.

The Knicks next play the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at 7:00 Eastern. New York is currently third in the Eastern Conference standings.