Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has been on the trade block since the end of the 2023-24 season. After a disappointing playoff performance, fans eagerly wanted him out of the City of Angels. Russell averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the five-game series.

Although the numbers don't look too woeful, his shooting percentages justified the fans' concern. He shot 38.4% from the field, 31.8% from three, and also 50% from the free-throw line. Considering the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the supporting cast typically needs to be at their best to elevate their two stars.

Luckily, the Lakers hired JJ Redick as their next head coach. Redick has high plans for Russell and expects him to have a career year. Despite the praise from the new head coach, it might not envelop the way anybody expects. After all, the Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

While the latter isn't likely to start, Knecht could make that jump. He scored 35 points in the Lakers preseason victory over the Phoenix Suns. Also, Knecht scored 20 straight, including 20 of the team's last 22 points of the game.

How will the Lakers look with or without D'Angelo Russell?

Considering Redick's compliments about his point guard, it could be promising if Russell. His shot-creating, shooting, tempo, and ball-handling are all key factors. Not to mention, he can take pressure off of the two Lakers stars if he gets going, scoring-wise. Russell can act as a combo guard, being able to play as a facilitator or as a scorer on any given night. However, there's still a world in which he doesn't play.

If Russell gets traded, the lineup could flip around substantially. LeBron could move back to point guard. The last time that happened, the Lakers won the 2020 championship. Also, there could be an opportunity for Knecht to be in the starting lineup. The starting five could be LeBron, Austin Reaves, Knecht, Rui Hachimura, and Davis.

The 17th overall pick has the scoring touch and three-point shooting to solidify his case. Also, it could make the defense stronger with more versatility and switching ability. The shortest player would be Reaves at 6'5. Still, they have plenty of size.

Regardless, the Lakers still want to contend for an NBA championship. After falling flat on their faces in the playoffs, they're poised for redemption. With Redick leading the team, it's looked promising. However, a continuing question is whether Russell will remain with the team, and that remains to be seen.