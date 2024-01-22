The Raptors could keep Bruce Brown.

The NBA Trade Deadline is spinning rapidly. After the Toronto Raptors traded away Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, reports immediately swirled about Bruce Brown potentially being the next man traded away. He was a part of the package that sent Siakam to the Pacers, and the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were two teams linked to him.

But, the latest intel shows that the Raptors might not be looking to trade Brown leading up to the deadline, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Despite various teams, including the Lakers and Knicks, reaching out to inquire about Brown's availability, the Raptors front office does like the veteran being a leading voice for their now young roster. Whether or not Brown is dealt ahead of the trade deadline comes down to Toronto's willingness to give him up. Various playoff teams have registered interest in him, but the Raptors don't necessarily have to trade Brown if they believe there is a better deal to be had in the offseason. The Raptors maintain rights to his deal and could always flip a contract like this in the offseason when teams have a little bit more financial flexibility. Toronto is currently operating with the mindset that Brown can still be of value to them for the rest of the season and not just a player they need to find a way to move on from at the trade deadline.”

Bruce Brown had an encouraging Raptors debut

Brown made his Raptors debut against the Chicago Bulls and scored 16 points with seven rebounds in an impressive debut, so it isn't surprising that the Raptors are thinking of holding on to him. In the second gam, he scored just eight points with three rebounds against the Knicks, one of the teams interested in acquiring him.

Brown has bounced around quite a bit in his NBA career. He spent the first two seasons with the Detroit Pistons before going to the Brooklyn Nets then one season with the Denver Nuggets. After winning the NBA title with Denver, Brown cashed in with a two-year deal worth $45 million, but the Pacers snagging Siakam was more than enough to send Brown away via trade.

Brown was averaging 12.1 PPG with 4.7 rebounds and three assists in his brief stint with the Pacers and the Raptors could decide to keep him on the roster.