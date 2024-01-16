Which players will have new homes ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

Who is going to be on the move at the NBA trade deadline? This is the question not only fans of the NBA are asking, but various front offices around the league ahead of what could turn out to be one of the craziest trade deadlines in recent memory, including last year's deadline that saw Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the move. The biggest reason for this – there are no true sellers across the league.

Other than just a few teams at the bottom of the standings, a vast majority of teams still have a strong mindset when it comes to making a push for the playoffs. Obviously, the fact that the 7th through 10th place teams in both conferences have a shot to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament, giving more incentive to teams that would generally look to tank.

With the trade deadline just about three weeks away, rumors continue to swirl regarding high-level stars such as Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, and Dejounte Murray. All three Eastern Conference talents find themselves in much different situations, especially given their set of skills and respective contracts. Over in the Western Conference, it appears as if every single team is going to be looking to try and make some type of a roster upgrade instead of sacrificing talent at hand.

Now that it is past January 15, every player in the league that recently signed a contract is now eligible to be traded. The list of notable names that are now trade-eligible includes Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jerami Grant, and Kyle Kuzma.

All 30 teams have the capability to make some sort of move ahead of this year's trade deadline. So, let's take a look at who could be traded from each team.

Atlanta Hawks – Dejounte Murray

2023-24 season stats: 39 games, 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 46.7 FG%, 38.6 3P%

At this point, it would be shocking if Dejounte Murray was not dealt ahead of February's trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks seem to be trending in a different direction than they were when they first acquired Murray, and there are several teams out there who have shown interest in the former All-Star. The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers have all been rumored as potential landing spots for Murray. Keep an eye on the Brooklyn Nets as a sleeper team to get a trade done with the Hawks here.

It is also worth mentioning that the Hawks have made basically their entire roster available in trade talks. Veteran center Clint Capela is another player Atlanta is interested in moving over the next few weeks.

Boston Celtics – Oshae Brissett, Lamar Stevens, Svi Mykhailiuk

It is hard to pinpoint one player that is the most likely to be moved by the Boston Celtics. This is due to the fact that if the team was to make a trade, they would very likely include multiple minimum contract players while utilizing their $6.2 million traded player exception. While it's certainly possible they could look to move Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett, Lamar Stevens, and Svi Mykhailiuk have much better odds of being packaged together with a draft pick or two. If the Celtics are to make a move, they would likely do so for a defensive-minded wing who can fill gaps in their second unit.

Brooklyn Nets – Dorian Finney-Smith

2023-24 season stats: 36 games, 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 42.5 FG%, 40.4 3P%

The Brooklyn Nets have made it clear that their intention is to build with Mikal Bridges as their focal point moving forward. Currently sinking down the standings in the East, it's not hard to believe that the Nets will part ways with at least one of the veteran players. Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale are both in the final year of their contracts, but Dorian Finney-Smith is the name generating the most buzz right now. A true 3-and-D wing who can guard virtually every position, Finney-Smith presents a lot of upside to a playoff-contending team.

Charlotte Hornets – Gordon Hayward

2023-24 season stats: 25 games, 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 46.8 FG%, 36.1 3P%

For years, the Charlotte Hornets have been unwilling to part ways with a core group that they built to contend for a playoff spot. Charlotte has not made the playoffs since 2016, which is why it is time to consider parting ways with Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward. At this time, there is nothing to suggest that the Hornets will even make a move at the trade deadline. However, Hayward is in the final year of his contract and could be an upgrade on the wing for various teams right now. If they don't make a trade, Hayward will suddenly become a prime buyout candidate for one of the better teams in the league.

Chicago Bulls – Zach LaVine

2023-24 season stats: 24 games, 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 45.3 FG%, 34.9 3P%

At this point, it is not a matter of if Zach LaVine will be traded, it's what team actually wants him? It seems like LaVine has been on the trade block for months now, yet no team in the league has shown a ton of interest because of the hole the Chicago Bulls dug themselves into with his contract. LaVine is set to make $43 million next season, followed by $46 million during the 2024-25 season, and then $49 million for the 2025-26 season, assuming he utilizes his player option. The Lakers, Warriors, and Sacramento Kings have been mentioned in rumors for LaVine, but no team in the league has been in a rush to pursue him.

LaVine going to the Lakers or Warriors doesn't make much sense from a cap perspective. However, if the Kings are unable to get their top option in Pascal Siakam, getting the Bulls All-Star isn't that bad of an idea. Sure, his contract is awful, but where else are the Kings going to spend money? Sacramento isn't going to lure a big name in free agency, so they might as well swing for the fences and create an extremely explosive one-two combo with De'Aaron Fox and LaVine.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Isaac Okoro

2023-24 season stats: 29 games, 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 47.6 FG%, 35.1 3P%

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have any cap flexibility right now, plus their entire core group of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley are under contract. If the Cavs are to make any move, it would likely involve either Caris LeVert or Isaac Okoro, as they both find themselves on movable contracts. LeVert still has another year left on his contract past this season compared to Okoro being in the final year of his rookie deal.

Dallas Mavericks – Tim Hardaway Jr.

2023-24 season stats: 38 games, 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.2 FG%, 37.0 3P%

Alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been the third-best player on the Dallas Mavericks this season. More than just a three-point shooting weapon, Hardaway is beginning to look a lot more comfortable operating as an all-around scorer rather than just a catch-and-shoot threat on the wing. Over his last three games, Hardaway has averaged 32.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range. Dallas has many options on who they could possibly include in a trade package at the deadline. However, if they want to go after the best of the best that are available, Hardaway would likely be on the move given his talents and $17.8 million contract for this season.

Denver Nuggets – Justin Holiday, Vlatko Cancar

Nobody around the league is expecting the Denver Nuggets to make a move. They are committed to this team during their championship defense season and the entire core of the Nuggets is under contract for many years to come, leaving little wiggle room for a possible upgrade on their bench. Should Denver explore opportunities to add a low-end contract, Justin Holiday and Vlatko Cancar would be the two likely players talked about in trade discussions from the Nuggets' side of things, together combining for $4.2 million this season. The Nuggets have no interest in moving Christian Braun or Peyton Watson, and they believe Zeke Nnaji can be a key part of their frontcourt as he gains more experience. It would come as a shock if Denver looked to move any of these young players on rookie-scale contracts.

It would be surprising if Denver shook up their roster.

Detroit Pistons – Alec Burks

2023-24 season stats: 33 games, 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 39.7 FG%, 39.9 3P%

Teams with rumored interest: Celtics, Nuggets, Rockets, 76ers

Despite having just four wins on the season, the Detroit Pistons have been very active on the trade block as buyers. Teams have reached out to inquire about the availability of Bojan Bogdanovic, as well as some checking in on rising star Cade Cunningham, but GM Troy Weaver has made it known that his team intends on adding talent this season. Along with Joe Harris, James Wiseman, and Monte Morris being on the trade block, veteran swingman Alec Burks is also available and drawing attention. Known for his scoring and shooting abilities off the bench, Burks can be an instant upgrade for any team looking to add offensive production. He is also in the final year of his contract and making $10.4 million this season.

Golden State Warriors – Andrew Wiggins

2023-24 season stats: 36 games, 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42.2 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Teams with rumored interest: Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors,

As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, Andrew Wiggins' lack of production is sticking out like a sore thumb. Ever since he left the team in the middle of the season last year to deal with a personal matter, Wiggins has not been the same impactful player that he was during the Warriors' 2022 championship run. Something needs to change with the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline and it would make the most sense for them to try and add value in place of Wiggins, especially since Golden State's tax bill is not getting any smaller. Keep an eye on the Warriors pertaining to the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, as Wiggins could be an essential part of this sort of big trade for the Warriors in the coming weeks.

Houston Rockets – Victor Oladipo

The Houston Rockets have made it known to rival teams that they are uninterested in dealing any of their young core: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason. Instead, Houston is looking to leverage Victor Oladipo's $9.6 million expiring contract in attempts to find an experienced veteran who can help this team make a playoff push. Adding depth behind Sengun is also on the Rockets' wish list, hence their rumored interest in Hawks center Clint Capela.

Indiana Pacers – Buddy Hield

2023-24 season stats: 40 games, 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 44.1 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Along with other teams, the Indiana Pacers are also big game hunting and in the mix for a star like Pascal Siakam. In the final year of his contract and making nearly $20 million, Buddy Hield is the player that presents a path to the Pacers making a big splash at this year's trade deadline. Hield has always been known to be one of the better three-point shooting options in the league through the years, which is why he still holds some value on the trade market despite his numbers dropping this season. Let it be known that Indiana is not interested in dealing second-year wing Bennedict Mathurin, nor rookie forward Jarace Walker.

Los Angeles Clippers – P.J. Tucker

2023-24 season stats: 15 games, 1.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3P%

P.J. Tucker is not happy with his lack of playing time with the Los Angeles Clippers. While there are teams out there that could utilize the 38-year-old forward, there is zero interest from any team in terms of trading for his $11 million contract. Not only is this a high price tag to pay for Tucker this season, but the veteran has an $11.5 million player option for next season that he will undoubtedly opt into during the summer. At this point, Tucker is more of a buyout candidate than a trade candidate because of the fact that it would be extremely tough for a playoff-caliber team, likely one in the Eastern Conference, to absorb his salary this season. If Tucker was on a minimum deal right now, half the league would be vying for his services.

Los Angeles Lakers – D'Angelo Russell

2023-24 season stats: 37 games, 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 36.9 FG%, 39.0 3P%

All options are on the table for the Los Angeles Lakers now that trade restrictions for Reaves and Hachimura have been lifted. Whether or not the Lakers make a move at the trade deadline depends on if a market begins to form for D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers are interested in moving Russell and they have virtually no interest in trading away Reaves. It is going to be interesting to see what GM Rob Pelinka decides to do with this roster, especially since the Lakers have proven that they can compete at the highest level possible by winning the in-season tournament and making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season. Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine have been the two biggest names mentioned in recent weeks pertaining to Los Angeles.

Memphis Grizzlies – Steven Adams

Ja Morant is done for the season after having shoulder surgery. Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane are now sidelined through the All-Star break with injuries. Brandon Clarke has not played this season due to an Achilles injury, and Steven Adams is out for the year with a knee injury. Seeing as they are going to miss the playoffs as a result of all the players on the injury report, the Memphis Grizzlies are not expected to make any significant changes to their roster. Instead, they are going to take the rest of the season to evaluate the youthful talent on their roster in order to figure out who can be a factor moving forward. Looking ahead and at a big picture approach, Adams could be the next player Memphis looks to move for value given his injury concerns and movable contract.

Miami Heat – Kyle Lowry

2023-24 season stats: 34 games, 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 45.0 FG%, 42.5 3P%

Kyle Lowry has been on the trade block for the Miami Heat dating back to last season. His production for the Heat has been minimal and Lowry is in the final year of his contract. For any team looking to free up cap space in the offseason, Lowry could wind up being a great asset for them since he is making nearly $30 million. Donovan Mitchell, one of the Heat's top targets through the years, is not being made available by the Cavaliers, which is why the Heat may just wind up laying low at the deadline.

Milwaukee Bucks – Pat Connaughton

2023-24 season stats: 34 games, 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 42.1 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Should the Milwaukee Bucks look to upgrade their roster, Pat Connaughton seems like the most likely player to be traded. His contract would allow the Bucks to pursue a variety of players, plus Connaughton's production can be replicated by second-year wing MarJon Beauchamp. If the Bucks make a move, they would likely want a versatile forward who can guard multiple positions in order to help increase their defensive production.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Shake Milton

2023-24 season stats: 32 games, 5.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 40.3 FG%, 26.5 3P%

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Shake Milton to a two-year, $10 million contract this past offseason. So far, Milton has made a minimal impact off the bench and has registered some DNP in recent games. Currently owning the best record in the Western Conference, it would come as a shock if the Timberwolves looked to move any of their starters, as well as either Kyle Anderson or Naz Reid. Milton is expendable with the Wolves having both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin in their backcourt. Moving Milton's $5 million contract gives Minnesota the opportunity to add a different low-contract player who can continue to make this team a defensive juggernaut.

New Orleans Pelicans – Kira Lewis Jr.

2023-24 season stats: 15 games, 2.9 points, 1.2 assists, 30.8 FG%, 10.0 3P%

When fully healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans believe they are a championship contending team with one of the best rosters in the league. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Pelicans are evaluating options to add a key sixth-man-like talent to their bench. Larry Nance Jr., who is making $10.3 million this season, and Kira Lewis Jr., who is in the final year of his rookie deal, could present the path to the Pelicans getting an upgrade. Lewis has been buried on the depth chart and holds no future in New Orleans, hence the team's interest in dealing him for whatever they can get at this point.

New York Knicks – Evan Fournier

2023-24 season stats: 2 games, 6.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 25.0 FG%, 16.7 3P%

Since last season, the New York Knicks have been searching for a trade partner to take on Evan Fournier's contract. After acquiring OG Anunoby, the Knicks have remained aggressive on the trade market, evaluating all of their options pertaining to backcourt and frontcourt help. New York seems destined to make another move, especially with Fournier's contract and pending team option heading into the summer can be a valuable commodity for some teams looking to free up cap space. The Knicks are willing to give up some draft compensation and Fournier if it nets them a key asset in return. Quentin Grimes is another name to watch here, as he could be packaged with Fournier this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Tre Mann

2023-24 season stats: 13 games, 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3P%

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder make a move with all of their draft capital ahead of the trade deadline? This is the question rival executives around the NBA are asking right now. Should the Thunder look to make some type of change, Aleksej Pokusevski, Davis Bertans, and Tre Mann are the most likely players to be dealt seeing as they are not a part of the team's nightly rotation. Mann would likely hold the most value since he is turning 23 at the start of February and presents upside as a three-point shooting guard.

Orlando Magic – Wendell Carter Jr.

2023-24 season stats: 14 games, 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 44.9 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Goga Bitadze has stepped up in wake of Wendell Carter Jr.'s injury concerns this season, leaving Carter's future with the Orlando Magic up in the air. Making just $13 million this season and seeing his contract decline over the next two seasons, Carter has one of the most team-friendly contracts in the entire league. Known for being a double-double threat that can extend his game to the perimeter on offense, Carter could wind up being a steal for a playoff-contending team that pursues him.

Philadelphia 76ers – Robert Covington

2023-24 season stats: 29 games, 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 43.9 FG%, 33.9 3P%

There are a handful of players the Philadelphia 76ers could look to move ahead of the trade deadline for value. Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris Sr., and Nicolas Batum are all in the final year of their contracts and could be leveraged for a massive upgrade. However, Robert Covington would likely be the first player the Sixers look to deal in order to add talent seeing as he's been injured and registered multiple DNP so far this season.

Phoenix Suns – Grayson Allen

2023-24 season stats: 34 games, 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 49.8 FG%, 46.8 3P%

Grayson Allen currently ranks third in the league in three-point shooting percentage. The Phoenix Suns do not necessarily want to trade Allen, but he may be their only financial path to making a move for another impactful player at the trade deadline. Allen is making $8.9 million in the final year of his contract this season. Packaging Allen and Nassir Little can create roughly $15 million for the Suns to possibly upgrade what they believe to be a championship-contending roster.

Portland Trail Blazers – Malcolm Brogdon

2023-24 season stats: 30 games, 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 43.2 FG%, 41.3 3P%

The Portland Trail Blazers have given no indications as to if they are wanting to sell ahead of the trade deadline with teams monitoring Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant. Named the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Brogdon can present a lot of value to any team in this league as a starter or bench player. In Portland, Brogdon is just wasting years of his career, which is why he would probably prefer to be moved in the coming weeks rather than remain with a young, inexperienced team that will likely finish with less than 25 wins this season.

Sacramento Kings – Kevin Huerter

2023-24 season stats: 37 games, 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 42.9 FG%, 34.5 3P%

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing at the highest level of their respective careers. Now is the time for the Sacramento Kings to make a big move. Although it seems unlikely they will land Pascal Siakam, their top trade target, this should not deter the Kings from pursuing a trade by leveraging a player like Kevin Huerter. This season has not been kind to Huerter and it appears as if Chris Duarte now has a leg up on him in terms of finding minutes. Keep an eye on the Kings still pulling off a massive trade, as Zach LaVine makes a whole lot more sense for them than Siakam at this point.

San Antonio Spurs – Cedi Osman

2023-24 season stats: 39 games, 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 47.6 FG%, 36.9 3P%

Cedi Osman and Doug McDermott are both on the trade block for the San Antonio Spurs, a young team looking to find some stability alongside Victor Wembanyama moving forward. With the Cavs last season, Osman averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the perimeter. Able to play with or without the ball in his hands on the wing, Osman can easily be moved this season due to his expiring $6.7 million contract. The 28-year-old swingman would be a really solid addition for many teams at the deadline.

Toronto Raptors – Pascal Siakam

2023-24 season stats: 39 games, 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 52.2 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Where will Pascal Siakam land? With it looking more likely that he will be dealt than kept by the Toronto Raptors, this is the question that could set the pace for this year's trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks showed interest in Siakam during the offseason and into the start of the 2023-24 season, but their recent interest to take a step back likely means they are out of the running for the All-Star. As for where Siakam could end up, the Pacers, Warriors, and Pistons are the three teams being mentioned the most by league personnel.

Utah Jazz – Jordan Clarkson

2023-24 season stats: 32 games, 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 41.9 FG%, 30.6 3P%

Two weeks ago, the Utah Jazz seemed like a team that was going to be open for business and willing to trade all of their players for future value given their struggles. Now, the Jazz find themselves as one of the best offensive teams over the last few weeks and they control what happens with their roster at the trade deadline. Seeing as Collin Sexton is emerging and rookie Keyonte George has played well, Jordan Clarkson is the obvious name to be on the trade block. Still, there is nothing saying the Jazz have to trade him. Utah may wind up keeping their key players and making a move in the offseason instead of right now seeing as they are making a legit playoff push.

It is worth mentioning that executive Danny Ainge has always liked veteran Kelly Olynyk, who is on the trade block. Out of all the players on Utah's roster, Clarkson is the one generating the most trade interest right now.

Washington Wizards – Kyle Kuzma

2023-24 season stats: 39 games, 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 45.6 FG%, 34.8 3P%

The Washington Wizards are making Kyle Kuzma available in trade talks at the price of multiple first-round picks. So far, no teams have shown that much interest in Kuzma to the point where they would give up that much value. Having a career year with the Wizards, Kuzma can instantly help a playoff-contending team, especially given his championship experience with the Lakers. The Pacers and Kings continue to be the two prominent teams league personnel link to Kuzma.