The New York Knicks, once again, are in the middle of plenty of trade rumors. Such is the life for a playoff team in the NBA that hasn't yet mortgaged their future assets in a blockbuster trade. The Knicks own all of their future first-rounders, and they also have a few young players, such as Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett, to dangle in trades.

It's unclear just how willing the Knicks front office is to push their chips towards the table to expedite their contending timeline. But at the very least, they reportedly remain interested in trading for a player that should, at the very least, fit the team like a glove,

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Toronto Raptors 3 and D forward OG Anunoby remains on the Knicks' watch list. While that doesn't necessarily mean that any trade is imminent, it stands to reason that if Pascal Siakam, a player the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly kept tabs on, goes via trade, Anunoby could be next in what should be the start of a full-blown youth movement in Toronto.

The Raptors are notoriously difficult to negotiate with, with Masai Ujiri always looking to acquire the farm for any player of his with immense value. They reportedly asked for three-first round picks — or perhaps even more — in any Anunoby trade, which may be too prohibitive of a price even for a team with as many assets to trade as the Knicks.

With Josh Hart, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, and now Donte DiVincenzo around to fill in minutes at the wing positions, swinging a trade for OG Anunoby won't be the most pressing matter in the world for the Knicks front office, as enticing as the 25-year old forward's fit may be in the Big Apple.

Anunoby ranked among the best in the league in advanced defensive metrics last season all the while taking on the opponent's best perimeter player on a nightly basis. At 6'8, Anunoby has the size as well to slide up to the four in small-ball lineups, making the Knicks even more matchup-proof in the playoffs. This situation will be interesting to monitor, especially when the Knicks may have their sights set on swinging an even bigger blockbuster trade.