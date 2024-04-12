The Cavaliers have been having a stellar season en route to a spot in the NBA Playoffs but rumors about Donovan Mitchell's future continue to rage. Per NBA Insider Mark Stein, there are “rival” teams around the NBA that believe that Mitchell will be open to be traded if he doesn't ink a contract extension with the franchise. Stein spoke about the news in his latest newsletter.
“In addition to managing the speculation surrounding Mitchell's future, Bickerstaff is still contending with the fallout from last season's playoff flameout in Round 1, when fourth-seeded Cleveland lost meekly to No. 5 New York in five games. As it stands: Mitchell, 27, holds a $37.1 million player option for 2025-26 that he can decline to become a free agent after next season,” Stein wrote.
Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz in the Summer of 2022. Alongside his All-Star backcourt mate Darius Garland he has led the team back to playoff contention, a status they hadn't achieved since LeBron James left the team to head to Los Angeles in the Summer of 2018. The Cavaliers are currently 47-33, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Although Mitchell has missed a considerable amount of time this season with injury, he still is averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert spoke confidently about Mitchell staying put with the Cavaliers in comments obtained by the Associated Press in late March.
“We've been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert said. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we're just kind of putting the core together that he's clearly the biggest part of.”
Still, there's a sentiment around the league that Mitchell could be playing his last season for Cleveland. Former Cleveland Cavaliers center and ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that the Cavaliers have to choose between either Garland or Mitchell as the franchise player.
“The Cavs need to make a choice! Because Donovan Mitchell is in Darius Garland way. I’m just saying,” Perkins posted on his Twitter following the team's 29-point loss to the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.
Garland's has also battled injuries this season but his numbers aren't far off from where he was last year. Currently, he's averaging 18.1 points per game and 6.6 assists per game, down from 21.6 and points per game and 7.8 assists last year. However, it isn't too much of a noticeable difference as his shot attempts have remained the same (16.4 field goal attempts last season, 14.8 this season). Although the team has been 11-16 since the All-Star Break, they still look to be a dangerous and formidable playoff foe.
The Cavaliers will face off against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 7:30 PM EST.