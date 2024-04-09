LeBron James seems determined to play alongside Bronny James, his oldest son, in the NBA. And if LeBron's Lakers do poorly in the Play-In or the playoffs, Paul Pierce is suggesting a blockbuster trade involving LeBron, Donovan Mitchell, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On FS1's “Undisputed” program today, Pierce laid out two potential scenarios for Bronny's future. The first is that if the Lakers make a deep run in the playoffs, just as they did last season, Bronny and LeBron may be more comfortable with the younger James going back to college for his sophomore season as LeBron tries to win another title with the Lakers in 2025. But if the Lakers don't make it out of the Play-In or lose early in the playoffs, Pierce explained what he might do if he was in LeBron's shoes.
“I would consider — if I was LeBron — being traded back to Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell,” Pierce said. “Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to be there 'cause we're not seeing signs of him wanting to re-sign, so Bronny gets picked up by Cleveland, and ‘Bron has his farewell tour with his son right there, in that last year. I could see a possible scenario like that happening, but it's all on what the Lakers do this year.”
"If [The Lakers] flame out & lose in the play-in, I would consider — if I was LeBron [James] — being traded back to Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell… Bronny gets picked up by [the Cavs] & Bron has his farewell world tour with his son."
Is a LeBron James-Donovan Mitchell trade between the Lakers and Cavaliers possible?
Since sign-and-trades are rarely seen in the NBA, especially with higher-salary players like LeBron, the only way the Cavaliers and Lakers could execute a trade involving LeBron and Donovan Mitchell would be if LeBron exercises his $51,415,938 player option for the 2024-25 season.
If he does so, then the teams would have to attempt to match salaries for a trade. In this scenario, LeBron would make about $16.6 million more than Mitchell, who would be in the fourth year of his five-year, $163 million rookie extension he signed while he was a member of the Utah Jazz. Mitchell has a $37.1 million player option in the 2025 offseason.
Mitchell and Caris LeVert, who is set to make $16.6 million, would fit perfectly in terms of salaries in exchange for LeBron. LeVert, as a small forward, would also make sense positionally if LeBron was acquired. The Cavaliers, considering LeBron would turn 40 during the season and Mitchell would probably sign a long-term extension in L.A., would likely receive draft compensation from the Lakers in any such deal.
The Lakers will have, at most, four of their first-round picks available this offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans, as a result of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019, have the option of choosing either the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick or the Lakers' 2025 first-round pick. While the 2024 NBA Draft is projected to be one of the worst in recent history, if L.A. fails to make it out of the Play-In, the Pelicans could choose to cash in on this year's Lakers pick since it would be in the lottery.
If the Pelicans elect to do so, the Lakers would not be able to trade their 2025 pick because of the Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from going consecutive years without making a draft selection. They would be able to swap the pick, as well as their 2026 and 2028 picks. The Lakers owe the Utah Jazz a top-four protected first-rounder in 2027 but keep full control of their 2029 and 2030 selections, which could be used as unprotected trade pieces.
Is a LeBron-Mitchell trade and Bronny being drafted by the Cavaliers likely?
Any LeBron trade seems unlikely, especially one that would not land him on a championship contender. The Cavaliers, while a solid Eastern Conference team, haven't made it out of the first round of the playoff since LeBron left for a second time in 2018, and his return would likely not make them any more of a threat. It's more likely the Lakers trade for Mitchell to pair him with LeBron and Anthony Davis than swapping star players.
If LeBron decides to stay in L.A., Bronny would likely not be drafted by the Cavaliers either. Bronny's destiny seems to be playing alongside his father for at least one season, and it would not be out of the realm of possibility that LeBron and his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports assert their collective power to make sure Bronny finds his way to LeBron's team.
Bronny also maintains the ability to transfer and stay for another year in college, which would seem wise for his development.