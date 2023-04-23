The Houston Rockets are projected to have $62-64 million in cap space this offseason and they already know at least one player they play to target in free agency.

Plenty of attention will be on Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden because of his history with the Rockets. However, Houston is expected to pursue Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson as well, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The 27-year-old Johnson was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, he’s made a name for himself at the NBA level with his defensive prowess and shooting ability. However, after the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Nets in a blockbuster deal that landed them 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, Johnson’s receiving more opportunity to expand his game past the 3-and-D archetype.

That culminated in the Pennsylvania native averaging 18.5 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from 3 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As a restricted free agent, the Nets will have every opportunity to keep Johnson in Brooklyn. Considering his friendship with Mikal Bridges — their current focal point — and his promising future, they’ll do just that.

Listening to the veteran as he ruminates over his impending contract decision, Johnson seems like he’s at least just as interested in staying.

“I’ve talked to the people here a little bit in terms of how the season went and what the future could look like. The people in this organization I believe are very high-quality people… That is not lost upon me. I take that into very serious consideration.”

Still, Johnson’s skillset is exactly what the Rockets need in their frontcourt; they’ll likely offer top dollar for him.

Whichever team wants him has to put their money where their mouth is.