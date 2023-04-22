Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Some of the Brooklyn Nets faithful at Game 4 shared a unique chant with Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden when he was sent to the free throw line in the first quarter, showering the 33-year-old with “Off to Houston” shouts.

Nets fans were chanting "Off to Houston" as James Harden was heading to the free throw line 👀pic.twitter.com/jv2yXRx9Tm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

Certainly an interesting mantra as the Nets fight to avoid the sweep in Game 4 at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon.

Harden played nine seasons of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, and there has been speculation that he will return to the team in free agency at the end of this year.

He was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, playing three seasons with the franchise before joining the Rockets.

Harden also played nearly two full seasons with the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22, being traded from the organization to the Sixers midway through the 2021-22 season.

But who his next team will be is probably the last thing on Harden’s mind as his team looks to close out the No. 6 seed in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The 76ers have legitimate title aspirations in 2023, and with Joel Embiid’s injury, Harden will be relied on to step up in a big way for his squad if they hope to come out of the East.

Still, there’s no guarantee he will want to stay in Philadelphia after the postseason regardless of how the NBA Playoffs go for the 76ers.

James Harden’s Sixers currently lead the Nets 66-63 at the end of the third quarter of Game 4. Harden has amassed 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists while adding a steal and a block over 29 minutes on the court.