By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Before Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros became the perennial World Series contender that they are today, they suffered a ton of losses and suffered through painful seasons. Bregman, still with the Astros, believes that the young Houston Rockets will eventually get it together as Jalen Green and company continue on the seemingly same path that the Astros took on their way to winning the World Series in 2017.

Bregman recently attended a Houston game against the Miami Heat in which he also tried to shoot the ceremonial first shot for charity and shared his thoughts about the young Rockets (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire).

I love being out here, we come to a lot of Rockets games. It’s a blast. I’m thankful they had my wife and I out tonight. Too bad I bricked it. I’ll never question why somebody doesn’t make a free throw ever again. It’s been awesome. This is an exciting team. I think everyone here in Houston remembers when another team was young and made their rise to the top. Hopefully the Rockets do the same thing.

The Rockets are currently the youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 22.4 years. In contrast, the Milwaukee Bucks are the oldest team in the league with an average age of 29.5 years. The Rockets are far from being considered a playoff contender, let alone an NBA title contender, but that also used to be the position of Bregman and the Astros in the seasons leading up to their 2017 World Series win.