The Houston Rockets are reportedly out of the running for James Harden in free agency, but it is now expected by the league that the Rockets will land two key players when free agency opens on Friday.

“It would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don't strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday Night,” Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter.

Going back to the regular season, there was a lot of speculation regarding James Harden returning to the Rockets in free agency, but it seems that he is likely signing elsewhere, whether that be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers or somewhere else.

The Rockets have been mentioned with many free agents leading up to free agency. Them being the favorite for Dillon Brooks is not a big surprise. It has long been rumored that the Rockets were interested in him, and it was known early on that the Memphis Grizzlies would not bring him back. Stein also reported that it is expected that the Rockets will offer Fred VanVleet a two-year contract worth no more than $83.6 million.

The Rockets have some young players like Jalen Green along with Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Jalen Green is an established and respected young player. The Rockets added Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in the draft. It makes sense that Houston wants to add experienced veterans like Brooks and VanVleet to the roster. It seemed like it would be Harden for a bit, but that does not seem to be the case now. It will be interesting to see if these rumors become true after 6 p.m. ET on Friday.