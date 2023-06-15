The Houston Rockets have the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft and are looking to bring in Scoot Henderson for a visit in preparation. However, it sounds like they are failing to do so, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“The Rockets have also attempted to bring G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson to Houston for a pre-draft visit, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, albeit so far to no success. Moving up to land Henderson would also seem counterintuitive to any designs on netting Harden. Any lead guard-type drafted by the Rockets would certainly lose on-ball opportunities in Harden’s presence. Houston, though, doesn't seem to have the veteran talent that would entice Portland to slide down from the No. 3 position, should Henderson fall there, and it remains to be seen if Charlotte, holding the No. 2 pick, would entertain a legitimate offer from Houston, as the Hornets are also said to harbor playoff hopes for the 2023-24 campaign.”

Drafting Scoot Henderson does seem counterintuitive to any agenda that the Rockets are pushing if rumors around the NBA are true. James Harden looks like the current focus in NBA free agency, as a reunion has been tossed around the NBA for awhile. It will remain to be seen until NBA free agency, but drafting Scoot Henderson seems to go exactly against this priority.

In general, Scoot Henderson has been embroiled in rumors surrounding teams all over the top of the 2023 NBA Draft. It would come as no surprise to see movement over the next week or so that has everything to do with making Scoot Henderson the future face of a franchise; it would be a surprise if that franchise is the Houston Rockets.