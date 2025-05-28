As the Indiana Pacers move within one win of reaching the NBA Finals, a debate is emerging over the long-term legacy of Tyrese Haliburton and whether a championship could elevate him past Reggie Miller as the greatest player in franchise history.

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye discussed the topic, with Jefferson maintaining that Miller’s legacy remains unmatched — at least for now.

“I think if Tyrese Haliburton wins the Finals MVP, I still think Reggie Miller is still the greatest player in their franchise history,” Jefferson said.

Frye disagreed, responding, “No! Stop it Richard.”

Jefferson elaborated on his stance by citing Miller’s longevity and impact over nearly two decades with the Pacers.

“Understand Reggie Miller played for 20 years. He went to a Finals. He lost to Shaq and Kobe. I understand that. I'm not disrespecting, but that's what I'm saying. I'm not disrespecting them, but I'm also not gonna disrespect an all-time great Hall of Famer because you can win a championship,” Jefferson said. “Tyrese Haliburton has a lot more to do. And he most likely is headed in that direction, but I still think — win a championship, give me five more All-Stars, and then I can say that you're greater than Reggie Miller.”

Tyrese Haliburton’s rise fuels NBA Finals hopes, but Reggie Miller’s legacy still defines Pacers history

Miller, who played all 18 of his NBA seasons with the Pacers, is the franchise’s all-time leader in points (25,279), assists (4,141), 3-pointers (2,560), and games played (1,389). He made five All-Star teams, earned three All-NBA Third Team selections, and helped lead Indiana to six Eastern Conference Finals appearances. Miller guided the team to its only NBA Finals appearance in 2000, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Haliburton, originally selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft, was traded to Indiana during the 2021–22 season. Since his arrival, he has quickly become the face of the franchise. The 25-year-old has earned two All-Star selections, two All-NBA Third Team honors, and led the league in assists during the 2023–24 regular season. He has also played a key role in leading the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

Indiana currently holds a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals following a 130-121 Game 4 win. Haliburton posted 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in that victory, continuing a postseason run that has solidified his place among the NBA’s rising stars.

The Pacers will look to clinch their first NBA Finals berth since 2000 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. A title run — and potential Finals MVP — could open the door for a new chapter in the franchise’s history, but for now, Miller’s legacy remains firmly intact.