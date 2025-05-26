NBA players and brothers Ausar and Amen Thompson made waves about the national team they are considering representing at international competitions.

Amen and Ausar revealed that they are considering Jamaica as the national team they will represent for future FIBA and Olympic competitions. Their father is Jamaican and the twin brothers already began the citizenship process that they need to potentially play for the nation if they follow through, according to Daniel Blake of the Jamaica Observer.

“Ever since I was a kid, you know, I used to watch the Olympics and see Usain Bolt, [Yohan] Blake. And I always was like, you know, Jamaica always represents gold— and it’s always been like a dream. I always wanted to see a basketball team. I always wanted to picture basketball players with a Jamaica jersey on. And I’ve always wanted to wear one too,” Amen said.

How Ausar and Amen Thompson played in 2024-25 NBA season

It will be worth keeping an eye on Ausar and Amen Thompson on the final decision they make regarding their national team affiliation.

The brothers are coming off remarkable seasons throughout the 2024-25 campaign in the NBA. For the Rockets, Amen averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks throughout 69 games. He also impressed in the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. He produced 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in the seven-game series.

Ausar also impressed in the Pistons' season, helping them return to playoff contention for the first time since 2019. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game after 59 contests. Throughout six playoff games against the New York Knicks, he put up 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

If Ausar and Amen decide to commit to Jamaica, the rest of the world better watch out.