The Kyle Gibson rollercoaster continues as the right-hander is now playing for his 6th MLB ballclub. The Tampa Bay Rays signed Gibson after the Baltimore Orioles released him on May 20.

According to Jon Heyman, the Rays signed the veteran pitcher to be a part of the rotation.

Gibson is now at age 37. He does not have much stuff left in him. It is a bit surprising he is still able to compete, and Tampa Bay believes he can bring value to the rotation. The right-hander certainly has the experience over his 12-year career. Gibson started his career with the Minnesota Twins, where he played six seasons. Then, he signed with the Texas Rangers before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. He signed with the Orioles, then a year later, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. After his second stint with the Orioles this season, he is now a part of the Rays.

Gibson was an All-Star with the Texas Rangers before being dealt to the Phillies, who were trying to improve their rotation at the time.

Now, years later, Gibson aims to keep his big league career alive in Tampa Bay. The Rays are a unique team every season because you know they are good enough to compete but have yet to get over the hump.

After securing a win on Wednesday, the Rays are not back over .500 at 28-27. They are in second place in the competitive AL East Division, 6.5 games behind the New York Yankees. Gibson stays in the division after the Orioles are having a terrible start to the campaign.

On the year, Gibson is not pitching well overall. He has a -1.1 WAR, 16.78 ERA, 2.92 WHIP, and only 10 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. Those are flat-out terrible numbers. If he wants to remain on the Rays for the remainder of the season, Gibson must pick it up quickly and improve his stuff on the bump.