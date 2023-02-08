The Philadelphia 76ers have a few objectives laid out for the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Cutting salary and finding a backup big man are the two biggest ones and the Sixers sound ready to use Matisse Thybulle in a trade to make it happen.

A trade involving Thybulle seems like a growing likelihood as the trade deadline approaches, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers…could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run,” writes Pompey.

Thybulle, who is in the last year of his rookie deal and continues to provide questionable value on offense, does not have a ton of trade value but is still an impactful player. The teams interested in the defensive specialist include the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old’s contract matches up almost perfectly with one of Philadelphia’s trade targets.

Pompey reports that Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt is a “leading target” for the Sixers as they look to find more frontcourt depth. Philadelphia’s interest in the young, switchable defender was previously known and makes sense given its switch-heavy defensive scheme and need for more depth down low. It will take more than Thybulle for the Sixers to trade for Vanderbilt, who is garnering interest from many teams.

Matisse Thybulle’s defensive impact, particularly his ability to force turnovers, makes him a solid contributor to the Sixers’ bench. Should they be able to find an upgrade, though, it may be wise to trade him away.