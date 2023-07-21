It's no secret that James Harden is vying for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. One of his Sixers teammates and most tenacious defenders in the NBA may be joining Harden with the Clippers. LA is reportedly interested in veteran forward P.J. Tucker, according to Michael Scotto.

The Clippers want Tucker as part of a deal for Harden. According to Scotto, the Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers, hence why they are interested. The pair were teammates for five seasons with the Sixers and Houston Rockets.

Tucker is owed $11 million next season and has an $11.54 million player option for 2024-25. He started 75 games for the Sixers last season, scoring 3.5 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 82.6 percent from the free throw line.

Harden's continued desire to go to the Clippers is stunting the Sixers' desire to keep him paired with Joel Embiid and Philly would probably prefer keeping Tucker for another year as well. Philly may also be thinking about adding Damian Lillard and would possibly need Harden and/or Tucker to complete the deal.

The NBA has become more of a player driven league now more than ever, with a ton of players able to maneuver their way to a team of their preference. James Harden hopes the same bodes true for him and the Clippers and he might be bringing a familiar face with him to LA in P.J. Tucker.