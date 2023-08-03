Trade talks dominate every NBA offseason, and this summer has been no different. We have already seen the likes of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Chris Paul traded. By the start of training camp at the end of September, we could see Damian Lillard and James Harden on new teams as well.

Both Lillard and Harden have been at the center of attention in league circles since the start of free agency due to the fact that they are two of the better guards in the NBA. The landscape of the Eastern and Western Conferences could drastically change with one of these superstars being on the move, which is why the next several weeks will play a big role in determining how the 2023-24 season will play out.

While Lillard wants to go from the West Coast to the East Coast by demanding a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat, Harden wants to do the complete opposite and be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers. Winning is at the top of every player's wish list in this league, and these two superstars want to contend for a championship in a new uniform.

What happens in trade talks this offseason regarding the two All-Stars not only impacts the season ahead, but it could also alter the future of different organizations that are not even involved in trade talks right now. The arrival of a star-like player to a rival team could instantly force another organization to make a big move, which is why the never-ending roller-coaster ride of NBA trades will continue long after Lillard and Harden are potentially dealt.

You just never know which All-Stars could become available in trade discussions around the NBA, and the following players could very well be next in line to be dealt behind Lillard and Harden.

NOTE: Each player seen below received a rating of 1-10 to determine how likely they are to be traded before or during the 2023-24 NBA season, with 1 being “very unlikely” and 10 being “very likely.”

Pascal Siakam – Toronto Raptors

What is transpiring with the Toronto Raptors is very unique simply because there is no telling what direction this franchise is heading in. The Raptors were convinced that Fred VanVleet was going to return in free agency after their last-ditch effort to retain him, but the All-Star guard then went and signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets instead.

On top of having to deal with the aftermath of replacing VanVleet, the team has also been faced with some of their rivals in the Eastern Conference inquiring about Pascal Siakam's availability. With just one more year left on his contract and having no extension, Toronto's star big man has joined Lillard and Harden at the center of trade discussions this NBA offseason. The Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic are some of the teams with rumored interest in Siakam, with the Hawks being the most aggressive trade suitor.

At this time, the Raptors have not made Siakam readily available in trade discussions, but they have been willing to hear offers that come their way. However, Toronto has made it clear to teams around the league that there is no intention of rebuilding.

Scottie Barnes is the player the Raptors want to build with and around moving forward, which has led to speculation that Siakam's time with the team could be coming to an end. The two-time All-Star does not want to leave the Raptors, though, and he has made his stance of wanting a contract extension very clear since before the end of the 2022-23 season. The organization does not appear eager to have these extension talks, as no progress has been made over the last couple of months.

Unless the Raptors get a haul in return for Siakam, much like the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert a season ago, it is hard to imagine them parting ways with their best player. Then again, Toronto is facing a crossroads this upcoming season in terms of making another appearance in the play-in tournament or missing the postseason entirely.

The Raptors are an organization that has had trouble retaining their stars in free agency through the years. They lost Kawhi Leonard in 2019, Kyle Lowry in 2021 and now VanVleet this offseason. At least trading Siakam right now brings back value, something that would not happen if he followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and leave in free agency next summer.

Trade rating: 5

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big move last offseason when they acquired Rudy Gobert from Utah, giving up virtually every single draft pick they had moving forward. This offseason, the Timberwolves gave Anthony Edwards a five-year max extension that could reach $260 million in total. It truly seems like this organization believes in the Big 3 they have built, but what happens if they underperform yet again and either miss or lose in the first round of the playoffs?

Gobert's value has declined drastically over the last year and Edwards is not going anywhere anytime soon, which is why all eyes are on Karl-Anthony Towns. While he has a four-year, $222 million contract set to begin during the 2024-25 season, Towns is the only big name the Timberwolves could trade away for immediate value and cap relief. After all, he will make $36 million during the 2023-24 season before his salary jumps all the way up to nearly $50 million.

Still just 27 years old and having the ability to play anywhere on the floor, Towns could be the missing piece for numerous contending franchises out there that already have superstar talents. Pairing the former first overall pick with another elite-level scorer puts any team in a position to contend for a title, especially if Towns is healthy. This, however, is the reason why the Timberwolves have not been wanting to discuss trades involving their star big man, as they view him and Edwards as a dynamic one-two punch.

How this upcoming season plays out in Minnesota will be very telling as to what the future holds for the All-Star trio. Should they struggle during the first half of the year and leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Towns will hear his name linked to other teams, potentially leading to a blockbuster trade being made.

Trade rating: 6

Zach LaVine – Chicago Bulls

The 2021-22 season looked very promising for the Chicago Bulls. Even though they had lost in their first-round playoff series, just making the postseason for the first time since 2017 was an accomplishment in itself. Their new All-Star trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic looked like the path to long-term success.

Then came the 2022-23 season, a year in which Chicago struggled to find an identity without the injured Lonzo Ball. As teams around the league continued to improve and build off their recent success, the Bulls took a step backwards. All of a sudden, this franchise is once again staring down some type of rebuild or retooling process as a result.

Zach LaVine just finished up the first year of his five-year, $215 million contract and is under contract with the Bulls through the 2026-27 season, owning a $48.9 million player option in the final year. It was not easy for the team and LaVine to come to an agreement on this major deal last summer, though, as the All-Star shooting guard has made his frustrations in Chicago known and he was interested in exploring other opportunities that came his way.

Much like we saw with Donovan Mitchell last summer, we could be heading toward a similar situation with LaVine where a player who signs a max extension asks out or is traded in the second year of the deal. Going back to what was said about Towns previously, it will be hard for a team to view LaVine as a positive asset from a financial standpoint, as he is still owed roughly $178 million over the next four years.

Although they kept things together this past season and added more depth in the offseason, the Bulls are trending downwards right now. It would not be surprising to see them become sellers by the trade deadline if things don't pan out this season. LaVine has already heard his name come up in NBA trade rumors this summer and will definitely have suitors if the Bulls look to move him now or during the season.

Trade rating: 7

DeMar DeRozan – Chicago Bulls

Let's just get the other Bulls All-Star out of the way while we are talking about them. DeMar DeRozan is turning 34 years old on Aug. 7, he's entering the final year of his contract and the Bulls have yet to shown signs of improvement. As a result, there is no reason for the veteran to want to stay in Chicago once he becomes a free agent next summer.

DeRozan has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, averaging 26.2 points and 5.0 assists per game in 150 total regular-season games with the Bulls. In fact, these have arguably been the best two seasons of his 14-year career.

There has never been a time where DeRozan's value was higher. When evaluating the future of their franchise, now makes the most sense for the Bulls to trade him. His contract is very affordable for contending teams to pursue and Chicago should be able to salvage lost value traded away previously, future draft picks in particular.

The Bulls just aren't in contending mode. As a result, there is no reason for them to hold out false hope. Building for the future and stockpiling assets makes the most sense, hence why DeRozan being moved is a likely scenario that could play out this upcoming season. However, if the Bulls had to choose between him and LaVine, they may be more willing to hold onto DeRozan since his contract presents options and flexibility.

Trade rating: 6

Jarrett Allen – Cleveland Cavaliers

The big-man market around the NBA is very scarce and dormant. Not many teams are looking to make an upgrade at the center position, but of the teams that are, they have shown interest in Jarrett Allen.

Since coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Allen has elevated his play and become one of the better rebounding and shot-blocking threats in the league. A strong screener who has a high understanding for where to be on the floor at all times, Allen has been a key part of the Cavaliers' success in recent years. This is why both the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans have shown a level of interest in him this offseason.

The Cavs do not seem too motivated to flip their roster around, especially after bringing back Caris LeVert and adding both Max Strus and Georges Niang for shooting depth in free agency. Still having All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in their backcourt, as well as an emerging big man with Evan Mobley in their frontcourt, there is a lot to like about the Cavaliers heading into the 2023-24 season.

If anything, they are going to look to continue adding talent around their core group instead of selling off pieces of it. What people tend to forget is that the Cavaliers not only traded for Mitchell last offseason because they needed a star talent to lead their young group, but also because he fits the timeframe of what they have assembled seeing as he is only 26 years old. Garland is 23, Mobley is 22 and Allen is the second-oldest of this core at 25 years old.

Obviously, Mobley will become a better player than Allen and make the Cavs' starting center more expendable. But as things stand right now, Cleveland has no reason to want to part ways with anyone. This team has a chance to be special, which is why the only way Allen is moved is if the Cavaliers can bring in an even better player to replace him.

Trade rating: 3

Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans

There is no denying that Zion Williamson is a one-of-a-kind type of talent given his size and athleticism. However, health has been a massive concern for him and the New Orleans Pelicans since he was selected first overall in 2019. In fact, Williamson has only played in about 37 percent of his team's games in his career. The idea of trading Zion definitely has to be in the heads of those running the Pelicans, especially since he still holds high value.

When he plays, Williamson is an All-Star talent and arguably a top-15 player in the league. Whether it is in New Orleans or somewhere else, he can positively impact winning, which is why the Pels could likely get a solid return for Zion in trade talks right now.

Entering the first year of his new five-year extension, the Pelicans' two-time All-Star is on a slightly more affordable deal than other stars such as LaVine and Towns. He would probably welcome a trade elsewhere as well since nobody really seems to know if Williamson is actually happy in New Orleans.

From the team's point of view, though, they have not seemed too motivated to trade him despite there being internal interest to pursue Scoot Henderson, the third overall pick from this year's NBA Draft. If Williamson was truly offered in a trade package, either the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers would have accepted said trade for the second or third overall pick, respectively, in this year's draft.

You never really know if anyone will ever be traded in the NBA, but regarding Williamson and the Pelicans, it truly does seem like they want to move forward with him. After all, they invested close to $200 million in Zion and drafted him with the intention of him being the face of their franchise for a long time to come. Injuries are unfortunate and part of the game, which is why the Pelicans will push through and continue to prove that they have what it takes to contend in the West.

Trade rating: 4

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Now it is time to look ahead and start thinking about the long-term future of the NBA. Guys like Siakam, LaVine and Towns are all potential short-term trade targets for NBA teams in the sense that they could be moved within the coming months. In the case of a player like Joel Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, something drastic would need to happen for him to be traded before February 2024.

Embiid is the face of the Philadelphia 76ers and one of the best players in the entire league. They do not want to trade him regardless of what teams are interested and the MVP does not want to be moved … right?

Even though Harden has requested a trade and wants to leave the Sixers, Embiid remains committed to winning and is focused solely on winning a championship. In terms of achieving these goals over the course of his career, Embiid has hinted at the possibility of leaving Philadelphia down the line. Just this offseason, the Sixers star raised some eyebrows with his response to being asked about his future with the organization.

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don't know where that's gonna be,” Embiid told Maverick Carter on stage during the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival in July. “Whether it's in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”

Nick Nurse is the new head coach for the 76ers. As mentioned, it does not appear as if Harden is going to be with the team much longer. If things go south quickly in Philadelphia, Embiid is not going to want to stick around. Teams like the New York Knicks have already been rumored to be eyeing the Sixers star. If he becomes available, every other team will flock to try and land him.

It is not going to happen in the very near future, but keep an eye on Embiid and his status in Philly moving forward.

Trade rating: 2

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Much like Embiid with the Sixers, Luka Doncic's long-term status with the Dallas Mavericks depends on how successful this organization can be. Then again, Embiid's situation could wind up escalating next offseason, while Doncic's is more of a wait and see type of scenario.

Doncic is the face of the Mavericks. Much like Dirk Nowitzki, they have fully embraced him as their leader for the foreseeable future. The Mavs have gone out and made moves like bringing in Kyrie Irving to try and increase their chances of winning, and they recently gave their franchise cornerstone a five-year, $215 million contract last summer.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has never been afraid to spend money if it puts his team in a better position to win and is a shred businessman. Losing Doncic or having him request a trade would be horrible business for this organization to deal with. Dallas is not prepared to let things get out of hand like this.

They were just in the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Even though things did not go as planned for the Mavs this past season, they believe they have what it takes to contend for a title with Luka and Kyrie healthy.

The Mavericks are not going to be trading Doncic this upcoming year. It's also highly doubtful he'll request a trade anytime soon. Should this team fail to meet expectations and miss the playoffs again, though, frustrations will surely rise and other NBA teams will begin to monitor Luka's trade status.

Trade rating: 1