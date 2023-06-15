Daryl Morey began the 2023 offseason by saying he wanted James Harden back with the Philadelphia 76ers. The possibility of re-signing the veteran star is still very much in play, though he has other options besides the Sixers, namely the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers' desire to retain Harden is not wavering but they do not want to give him a max contract, according to Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports. The ideal contract is one similar to the one he signed last season, which was a two-year deal worth $68 million with a player option that he is expected to decline to enter free agency.

“Similar to last summer, it appears that Philadelphia would prefer to sign Harden to a shorter-term agreement, one that still provides a lucrative payday for the 10-time All-Star but doesn’t present the Sixers with the possible predicament that Washington currently faces with Beal’s long-term salary,” writes Fischer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Harden, understandably and obviously, wants a max contract for more than just a couple of seasons. After a season that was All-NBA caliber, it makes sense that he would command one last big payday. But unfortunately for the 33-year-old, no teams seem to be budging. His talent is undeniable but so is his age and recent injury history.

The Sixers want to keep Harden paired with Embiid under new head coach Nick Nurse. Harden and Embiid got along very well and played great together (at least until Game 7 against the Boston Celtics), so the desire to run it back is clear. However, as Fischer notes, signing a massive contract like the Washington Wizards signed Bradley Beal to is not an appealing option.