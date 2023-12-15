It remains unclear if the Sixers view Bulls star Zach LaVine as the team's missing piece.

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle the tricky James Harden situation to the best of their ability. Not only have they continued to flourish on the court amid Tyrese Maxey's breakout and Joel Embiid's continued excellence, they also possess the flexibility to trade for a third star. One popular name that's been floated out as a trade option for the Sixers is Zach LaVine, who is clearly on the outs with the Chicago Bulls.

However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Sixers fans should not expect the team to make any move of such magnitude anytime soon.

“Alas, the Sixers are not expected to pursue any significant roster changes until much closer to February’s trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports, no matter how often Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers get linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine,” Fischer wrote.

Nevertheless, the Sixers do have the ammo just in case they decide that adding the Bulls star is what's best for the team's chances of competing for a championship this season. Fischer pointed out that the Sixers traded for the Los Angeles Clippers' midsized contracts that aren't on the books for long so they could have flexibility on the trade front.

But at the moment, Zach LaVine is currently on the mend with a foot injury, suffering a setback in his recovery that appears likely to keep him out for the rest of the calendar year. This, according to Fischer, may be throwing off some potential suitors for the Bulls guard, including the Sixers.

“LaVine’s recent absence due to right foot soreness, which is expected to keep him sidelined for the better part of a month, has added further credence to fears of his injury history,” Fischer added.

Teams interested in Zach LaVine aren't quite sure as well whether adding him and his huge contract that would pay him $180 million until the 2026-27 season will be worth the price. LaVine, as talented as he is, has a lot of question marks around him. But for teams looking to shoot for the stars, betting on LaVine's talent may well be a move of a champion.