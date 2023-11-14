The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine but may proceed with caution before making a trade.

Zach LaVine is a potential candidate to be traded during the 2023-24 NBA season. The Bulls currently sport a sub-.500 record, and if they make LaVine available, he will certainly draw interest from all over the league. One team that reportedly is expected to be interested in a LaVine trade is the Philadelphia 76ers, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10 Philadelphia.

“Bulls 2 time All Star Zach LaVine could be available in a trade according to @ShamsCharania,” Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s my understanding the Sixers will look into this but I’m told they are happy with the way the team is playing right now and would probably lean towards waiting until the trade deadline for a big trade to see if there are any needs or injury issues.

“I’m told the Sixers like the depth they have now…and the Bulls high salary players may not be a fit.”

The catch here is that the Sixers are currently content with their roster. Philadelphia sports an 8-1 record as of this story's publication, and they have surely paid attention to the downsides of acquiring a superstar after trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers have struggled immensely since acquiring Harden from Philadelphia.

Still, making a big splash at the NBA trade deadline isn't out of the question for the Sixers. Philadelphia will monitor its roster and address trades if necessary as the season continues on.

Sixers' impressive season amid potential LaVine interest

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are leading the Sixers in 2023-24. Philadelphia looks like a legitimate NBA Finals contender right now.

Most people around the NBA world still believe that the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in the Eastern Conference. But the Sixers are making that conversation very interesting amid their spectacular brand of play up to this point.

As for their rumored interest in Zach LaVine, it will be something to keep tabs on. The Bulls will probably be open to trading LaVine given their underperformance as a team.

If Philadelphia opts to maintain their current roster, Chicago will still receive trade proposals for LaVine ahead of the deadline.