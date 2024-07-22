The Dallas Mavericks have one roster spot left for the 2024-25 NBA season and are considering bringing back some of their former players. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Spencer Dinwiddie is the top candidate to back up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, with both the Mavs and Dinwiddie showing mutual interest in reuniting.

“Dallas could elect to keep the spot open in the short-term, but league sources say that the Mavericks do hold an interest in re-signing Spencer Dinwiddie. I'm likewise told that Dinwiddie has maintained property in the Dallas area since he was traded to Brooklyn in the Kyrie Irving deal in February 2023 and has interest in a return,” wrote Stein.

After being bought out by the Toronto Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie contemplated returning to the Dallas Mavericks, where he had previously played. Although Dinwiddie decided to finish the season with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, he may still rejoin the Mavs for the upcoming season.

Spencer Dinwiddie will be a solid addition to the Dallas Mavericks backcourt

After Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, their inability to find additional shot-making and playmaking proved costly against the Boston Celtics. To address these issues, GM Nico Harrison signed Klay Thompson and brought in Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes.

Dinwiddie previously played for Dallas over parts of two seasons from 2022 to 2023, averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game during his time with the team.

Last season, Dinwiddie divided his time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

A return to Dallas could be beneficial for both parties. Dinwiddie, a seasoned veteran and skilled playmaker, could bolster any contending team. The Mavericks, having just reached the NBA Finals despite losing to the Boston Celtics, had an impressive playoff run.

Adding Dinwiddie could provide the depth and playmaking needed to help the Mavericks return to the Finals next season.

Dallas' other options for their final roster spot

Sources also say that the Mavericks are also evaluating the possibilities of signing Dennis Smith Jr. and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Smith began his career with the Mavericks before Doncic's arrival and has since become a seasoned veteran. During his two seasons with Dallas, he averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Horton-Tucker, unlike the other candidates, has never played for the Mavericks. Over his three years with the LA Lakers and his recent stint with the Utah Jazz, he has developed into a reliable scorer, averaging 10 points per game over the past two seasons.

As the Mavericks consider their choices, they must balance immediate impact against long-term potential. Dinwiddie’s established performance and prior experience with the team make him a strong candidate for an immediate role. His skills in shooting and playmaking align well with the Mavericks' offensive needs and would enhance the Doncic-Irving duo.