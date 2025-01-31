Imagining Sacramento Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox in a San Antonio Spurs jersey is intriguing. Teaming him up with rising star Victor Wembanyama could fast-track Wembanyama’s development on both ends of the court while elevating the Spurs' championship potential.

Several NBA executives are keeping an eye on Spurs forward Keldon Johnson as a potential trade piece if San Antonio lands De’Aaron Fox in a multi-team deal before the deadline.

Just two seasons after averaging 22 points per game, the 25-year-old Johnson remains an appealing option, especially with his declining contract. He’s earning $19 million this season and is set to make a total of $35 million over the next two years at $17.5 million per season.

De’Aaron Fox comes with a hefty price tag, with $37,096,620 owed for next season before he hits free agency in 2025-26. Any team looking to acquire him must be ready to invest heavily.

De'Aaron Fox leaving the Sacramento Kings

Fox has been one of the NBA’s most electrifying point guards since entering the league in 2017. He has transformed his raw speed into a refined weapon, blending it with veteran savvy to establish himself among the league’s top floor generals.

The Sacramento Kings hold leverage in the deal and are seeking the best possible return, including a suitable point guard to replace the 27-year-old Fox. With one season remaining on his contract after this year, Fox is set to earn $37 million before hitting free agency in the summer of 2026. He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Fox has been the centerpiece of Sacramento’s extended rebuild, but his time with the Kings may be nearing its end. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the team is open to trade discussions and willing to explore moving their franchise cornerstone.

Playing with Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs aim to unlock Wembanyama’s full potential, both for his individual growth and the franchise’s success. Acquiring an All-Star-caliber point guard De’Aaron Fox in his prime would be a significant step toward that goal.

With valuable first-round draft picks and tradeable assets like Keldon Johnson and rookie Stephon Castle, San Antonio has the pieces to construct an offer that could appeal to the Kings.

If Sacramento’s marketing team had a say, this would be the ideal scenario—Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle in Kings uniforms. That doesn’t even factor in the Spurs' rising Rookie of the Year contender.

Castle is proving to be exactly what San Antonio envisioned when they selected him fourth overall. With the potential to become a future superstar, the Spurs should be hesitant to move him. Honestly, this should be their firm stance—ideally, Castle wouldn’t be part of any trade discussions.

Ultimately, the Spurs are in a strong position to align with whatever direction the Kings choose to take. Whether Sacramento opts for a complete rebuild or a more measured restructuring, San Antonio has the assets to craft an appealing package. It seems inevitable that the two teams will strike a deal soon, and it’ll be intriguing to see what they settle on.