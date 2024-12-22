The San Antonio Spurs have been in a rebuilding process for the past few seasons, but it looks like this year they're on a good trajectory to win more games than usual. They have a lot of young talent with a few veterans, but with where they are right now, it doesn't look like they want to trade anybody, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

“For the last couple years we have looked at San Antonio as being sellers,” said Jake Fischer. “Right now, the early word is that they are not.

“The Spurs are very content with what their veterans are adding to this group.”

During the offseason, the Spurs added Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, who have a lot of experience in the league and are helping the Spurs through their troubles in the past and mentoring the young players.

Spurs looking to stay competitive

The Spurs are having one of their better starts to the season in a while, and it's been with the mix of their young players and veterans on the team. One of the players who continues to impress every night is Victor Wembanyama, who is making strides in his second year in the league.

One of the areas that he's impressing is in the clutch, where they look for him to make a play when things are tight or they need someone to close out a game.

“His poise, his physicality, composure, fundamentals. I think all those things played a part in it,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said. “I think that will be a part of his game that we continue to want to grow. And when he does that, he's going to be that much tougher to guard.”

Wembanyama has much more to show the NBA what he's capable of, and with that, the hope is that the Spurs continue to win games.