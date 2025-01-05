As the drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler continues, there is no doubt that the discourse between fans has amplified with some picking sides between management and the star. While the Heat are looking to move past the outside noise, the lasting impact from the fans has resulted in the change to Butler's mural in the city.

The mural with Butler on it received changes from the artist himself which included such as a tag on the star saying “Clearance: Trade” and even another picture of the forward wearing a headband that read “I Quit.” This comes after Butler indicated to the Heat he wants to be traded after comments made saying he has lost his “joy” of playing basketball and was not certain he can re-gain it in Miami.

Following the remarks from the star and back-to-back performances of nine-point games, the Heat suspended Butler for seven games due to “conducted detrimental to the team.”

Heat looking to move past Jimmy Butler drama

The first game of the suspension was served Saturday night where the Heat lost to the Utah Jazz by 36 points which Tyler Herro downplayed the drama as a possible reason for the defeat.

“I mean, we're trying to put all that stuff past us,” Herro said. “I really worry about the guys in the locker room and guys that are going out there on the court every single night, you know. So just trying to bring a collective spirit, you know, that can really rally around each other to help win these games at this point in the season. Tonight, obviously, wasn't how we imagined it and pictured it, but you try to put this one past you, this six-game road trip that we're going on that won't be any easier than tonight, so trying to put this past this one and get ready for the next one on Monday.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra wants to quiet distractions

Head coach Erik Spoelstra would have an opening statement before his pre-game media availability on Saturday which usually never happens to set the record straight on the team's focus not being about the situation with Butler.

“I know there's been a lot in the last 48 hours that has happened,” Spoelstra said. “Want to quiet all the distractions, enough has been said. We have clarity, and we're just going to focus on this group in the locker room, that's what I want them to focus on, and quiet the noise as much as possible. I'm not a clickbait type of coach, so you're not going to get anything else really from me, we have tasks to do.”

At any rate, the Heat start a six-game road trip which starts against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.