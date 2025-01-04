As the trade talks between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler heat up due to recent developments, people now speculate which team will be the next destination for the star. The betting favorite for Butler is the Golden State Warriors, but due to the latest reporting, fans should not expect a deal like this to happen before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to reporting from The Athletic, while there have been thoughts of Golden State needing another star, Butler “isn't likely” to be the one. This comes after Butler has indicated to Miami he wants a trade, especially after the debacle Thursday night where he implied he has lost his “joy” of playing basketball and is unsure if it can be regained with the Heat.

“But that co-star isn’t likely to be Jimmy Butler, according to team and league sources,” Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick wrote. “The Butler situation in Miami escalated further on Friday night. The Heat announced a seven-game suspension for the 35-year-old six-time All-Star.”

“Miami cited “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team,” adding that they’re finally willing to “listen to offers” after Butler formally asked for a trade, generating another wave of speculation the Warriors would emerge as the most desperate, likely suitor.”

The Warriors have been connected to Butler for a long time now in terms of trade rumors, but it appears less likely that marriage happens due to not only his age and “injury history,” but also the contract that he brings in.

Why the Warriors might not try to trade for Jimmy Butler

As he has a $48.8 million price tag on him, Golden State has limited financial flexibility being close to the first apron, plus a trade would have them sending off either Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, or others such as possibly Warriors young star Jonathan Kuminga.

“Yet according to a source close to Butler, the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done,” The Athletic wrote. “But Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option.”

“Butler makes $48.8 million this season,” The Athletic continued. “The Warriors are fewer than $500,000 below the first apron, where they are capped. The math to complete a deal for Butler — or anyone making anywhere near his salary figure — is tricky. To acquire him, either Andrew Wiggins, at $26.2 million, or Draymond Green, at $24.1 million, would have to be part of the deal to match salaries, along with a handful of other role players.”

Golden State would have to ask themselves if it's worth it to trade for Butler, though his strengths could be what is needed for the the team to turn their season around and contend in the Western Conference. It remains to be seen if the discourse will change and if the Warriors will be trying to trade for Butler as they are currently 17-16 which puts them ninth in the Western Conference as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night.