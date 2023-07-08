There is likely not a big move left for the Phoenix Suns to make after they acquired three-time All-star Bradley Beal earlier in the offseason, but solidifying their bench is crucial. Lack of depth bit Phoenix this postseason against the Denver Nuggets, and with an injury-prone core, shoring up the roster is tantamount to truly contending for a title next season.

The front office has actively been adding reinforcements in NBA free agency and now could be rounding out their squad with enigma Bol Bol. “The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Saturday. “Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason.”

Bol may not fit a championship puzzle at first glance, but his defensive upside makes him a worthwhile project to undertake. Despite visible limitations, the former Oregon star made significant strides with the Orlando Magic last season. He played in 70 games and started 33, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. The Magic waived the big man, nonetheless.

The major roadblock to the 23-year-old's growth could be logging enough court time. Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel does not have a ton of minutes to distribute, but Bol Bol could slide into the role Jock Landale filled last season (signed with Houston Rockets). The 7-foot-2 center should be an upgrade and, if he continues his upward trend, a potential difference maker at the rim.

Suns ownership knows the only acceptable mission next year is to reach the NBA Finals. They cannot get caught with insufficient manpower again. Bol seems to be a key part of finding that solution.